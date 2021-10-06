Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces Winner of Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will be announcing the 2021 Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry in Stockholm.The presentation of the award will take place on 10 December, the anniversary of the death of the founder of the Alfred Nobel Prize.Usually the ceremony takes place at the Stockholm Philharmonic, where the laureates receive a gold medal with Nobel's portrait and a diploma from the hands of King Carl XVI Gustav on a stage decorated with flowers. But for the second year in a row, it will take place online due to the pandemic.
This year 329 entities including both individuals and organisations have been announced as candidates for various prize categories.
