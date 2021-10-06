https://sputniknews.com/20211006/rivers-of-lava-flow-as-la-palma-volcano-continues-to-erupt-1089697219.html

Rivers of Lava Flow as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt

The Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands forecasts that the eruption could last from 24 to 84 days. 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

Live from La Palma as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.The La Palma volcano began erupting on 19 September, demolishing 880 buildings and leading to the evacuation of some 6,000 locals.In recent developments, lava began to flow from a third vent in the volcano last Friday.According to Spain's prime minister, the nation is developing a recovery plan together with the Canary Islands government and La Palma's council. The plan has several stages, one of which includes providing over 10 million euros to the victims of the eruption. The second part of the plan will be approved by the cabinet next Tuesday.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

