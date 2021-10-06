https://sputniknews.com/20211006/pope-francis-sad-over-child-abuse-of-more-than-200000-children-by-frances-catholic-church-1089714961.html

Pope Francis 'Sad' Over Child Abuse of More Than 200,000 Children by France's Catholic Church

Pope Francis 'Sad' Over Child Abuse of More Than 200,000 Children by France's Catholic Church

An independent investigation by French Catholic bishops has found cases of abuse dating back to 1950, with more than half taking place between 1950 and 1970. 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-06T16:10+0000

2021-10-06T16:10+0000

2021-10-06T16:10+0000

catholic church

abuse

children

pope francis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083770392_0:138:3072:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_52f8c25ea9755e5d634a0c9e764f07bc.jpg

Pope Francis has expressed his "sadness" and "pain" following the release of a report on sexual abuse of minors by members and affiliates of the French Catholic Church."I pray and we all pray together -- to you Lord the glory, to us the shame. This is the time for shame," Pope Francis said. He urged against the situation repeating itself and offered support to French priests to face up to "this trial that is hard but healthy".He called for the French Catholic community to ensure that "the Church is a safe home for all".The report said that more than 3,000 priests and other clergy were involved in the abuse. Among the findings was cases of nuns using crucifixes to rape girls. The majority of abuse cases reported by the investigation involved boys aged between 10 and 13.Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops' Conference of France (CEF), which co-requested the report, asked for forgiveness during a press conference, as he expressed his "shame and horror" at the findings.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

catholic church, abuse, children, pope francis