Poland Requests European Commission Investigate Possible Gas Price Manipulation

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Polish Deputy Climate and Environment Minister, Adam Guibourge-Czetwertynski, addressed the European Commission on Wednesday with a... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

Natural gas prices have skyrocketed over the past few months, and many factors are responsible. One of them is market manipulation by a dominant gas supplier, Guibourge-Czetwertynski said at the Environment Council meeting, alluding to the Russian company Gazprom.The EU authorities in charge of reviewing the Nord Stream 2 project must conduct a thorough investigation of whether it complies with the bloc's legislation, and what its potential impact on Europe's energy security is, Guibourge-Czetwertynski added.In response, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev said it is clear who will be blamed for the European gas crisis even before the investigation starts.Earlier on Wednesday, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that Moscow has been complying with all of its long-term commitments, but extra capacities were not booked despite growing prices. German Chancellor Angela Merkel also pointed out that it was not Gazprom, but Europe that did not secure more supplies.In September, forty members of the European Parliament urged the European Commission to investigate Gazprom's actions. The energy giant was accused of manipulating the market in a bid to pressure the EU authorities to authorize Nord Stream 2.

