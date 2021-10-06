https://sputniknews.com/20211006/peruvian-prime-minister-resigns-from-post-as-president-calls-for-new-cabinet-1089722206.html

Peruvian Prime Minister Resigns From Post as President Calls for New Cabinet

Guido Bellido presented on Wednesday his resignation from the presidency of the Council of Ministers. The news was confirmed by the President of the Republic... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

In a message to the nation, Castillo addressed Bellido's resignation and reiterated Peru's high expectations from its authorities, "both the question of trust, interpellation and censorship should not be used to create political stability.""It's time to put Peru above all ideology and isolated party positions. Therefore, I inform the country that today we have accepted the resignation of the President of the Council of Ministers Guido Bellido Ugarte, whom I thank for his services rendered to the nation."Castillo announced the swearing of the new cabinet that will take place later Wednesday and invoked all political, economic and social sectors to come together in goals of achieving common objectives that they hold as a nation. In Bellido's letter of resignation, he notes that his renunciation was indeed requested by Castillo. "Having fulfilled all the functions corresponding to the institution, I fulfill my irrevocable resignation from the position of president of the Council of Ministers as you have requested me and in that line, I am fully available to carry out in an orderly manner the corresponding transfer of management," reads the document published by the newspaper Correo.Bellido's Twiter account now longer indicates that he was president of the Council of Ministers, with his most recent published tweet, "We go back to the arena where we belong."

