https://sputniknews.com/20211006/nord-stream-2-prepares-for-gas-transit-to-eu-china-is-dead-serious-1089694549.html
Nord Stream 2 Prepares for Gas Transit to EU; China is Dead Serious
Nord Stream 2 Prepares for Gas Transit to EU; China is Dead Serious
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is filling with gas in preparation for sending fuel to the gas-strapped European Union. 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
Nord Stream 2 Prepares for Gas Transit to EU; China is Dead Serious
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is filling with gas in preparation for sending fuel to the gas-strapped European Union.
Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, joins us to discuss Facebook. Facebook has come back online after a major service disruption. There is suspicion as to the origin of the massive attack on the tech giant after "60 Minutes" ran an attack piece on the Silicon Valley powerhouse and nearly all major US media outlets followed suit just hours before the outage.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the European Union's fuel crisis. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been charged with gas and is ready to send badly needed energy to the fuel-starved EU. However, despite this crisis, anti-Russian forces are working to disrupt the opening of the pipeline.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Lithuania. The tiny Eastern European nation of Lithuania is building a military base in hopes that more US soldiers will fill the barracks. The US has a massive number of military bases around the world, and observers suspect that they will leap at the chance to create another opportunity to launder US treasury dollars through military operations.Roger Harris, human rights activist and board member for the 32-year-old anti-imperialist human rights organization, Task Force on the Americas, joins us to discuss Venezuela. The US empire is moving to extradite Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, and there are reports that he is already facing torture. Meanwhile, Forbes has run an article accusing the diplomat of being a criminal "money man."Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net &amp; CounterPunch and the author of "Danger to Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss Julian Assange. In his latest consortiumnews.com article, Jonathan Cook argues that the US empire did not need to poison Julian Assange. He goes on to say that the so-called "legal" machinations that are being used are every bit as rogue and unjust as Mike Pompeo's gangster proposal for kidnapping and assassination.Professor Peter Kuznick, author and historian, and Professor Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University and activist with Pivot to Peace, come together to discuss China. As the US fumbles through a ham-handed policy towards Taiwan, China is making it clear that they are deadly serious about their red lines. US neocons have shifted their war machine to Asia, but they may be playing a losing hand.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran has made it clear that they require the removal of sanctions for them to accept the US back into the JCPOA nuclear deal. Also, the Islamic Republic has been formally accepted into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian President Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss Africa. The US empire is now working to expand its military operations in Africa and the oil-rich nation of Nigeria is ground zero for its proxy wars.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
julian assange, nigeria, lithuania, facebook, radio sputnik, nordstream 2, jcpoa, the critical hour

Nord Stream 2 Prepares for Gas Transit to EU; China is Dead Serious

11:01 GMT 06.10.2021
Nord Stream 2 Prepares for Gas Transit to EU; China is Dead Serious
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is filling with gas in preparation for sending fuel to the gas-strapped European Union.
Chris Garaffa, web developer and technologist, joins us to discuss Facebook. Facebook has come back online after a major service disruption. There is suspicion as to the origin of the massive attack on the tech giant after "60 Minutes" ran an attack piece on the Silicon Valley powerhouse and nearly all major US media outlets followed suit just hours before the outage.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the European Union's fuel crisis. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been charged with gas and is ready to send badly needed energy to the fuel-starved EU. However, despite this crisis, anti-Russian forces are working to disrupt the opening of the pipeline.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Lithuania. The tiny Eastern European nation of Lithuania is building a military base in hopes that more US soldiers will fill the barracks. The US has a massive number of military bases around the world, and observers suspect that they will leap at the chance to create another opportunity to launder US treasury dollars through military operations.
Roger Harris, human rights activist and board member for the 32-year-old anti-imperialist human rights organization, Task Force on the Americas, joins us to discuss Venezuela. The US empire is moving to extradite Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, and there are reports that he is already facing torture. Meanwhile, Forbes has run an article accusing the diplomat of being a criminal "money man."
Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net & CounterPunch and the author of "Danger to Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss Julian Assange. In his latest consortiumnews.com article, Jonathan Cook argues that the US empire did not need to poison Julian Assange. He goes on to say that the so-called "legal" machinations that are being used are every bit as rogue and unjust as Mike Pompeo's gangster proposal for kidnapping and assassination.
Professor Peter Kuznick, author and historian, and Professor Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University and activist with Pivot to Peace, come together to discuss China. As the US fumbles through a ham-handed policy towards Taiwan, China is making it clear that they are deadly serious about their red lines. US neocons have shifted their war machine to Asia, but they may be playing a losing hand.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran has made it clear that they require the removal of sanctions for them to accept the US back into the JCPOA nuclear deal. Also, the Islamic Republic has been formally accepted into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian, and the daughter of former Nigerian President Mr. Olusegun Obasanjo, joins us to discuss Africa. The US empire is now working to expand its military operations in Africa and the oil-rich nation of Nigeria is ground zero for its proxy wars.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
