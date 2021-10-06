Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Rivers of Lava Flow as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/nord-stream-2-complies-with-all-applicable-regulations-operator-says-1089702361.html
Nord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulations, Operator Says
Nord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulations, Operator Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 complies with all applicable laws and has permission to operate from the EU and Russia, and will continue to make... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T08:59+0000
2021-10-06T08:59+0000
europe
gas
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/27/1079552734_0:181:2995:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_02a856e6d40d558ec39a198eda120670.jpg
Commenting on this statement, the company noted that Nord Stream 2 had received all the necessary permits and was implemented in accordance with applicable national laws and norms of international law."Nord Stream 2 will continue to make every effort to ensure compliance with all applicable rules and regulations. This also applies to the German Energy Industry Act (EnWG), which implements the EU Gas Directive into German legislation," Nord Stream 2 AG said.On Monday, the Federal Network Agency of Germany (Bundesnetzagentur) demanded that Nord Stream 2 AG, prior to commissioning, provide information on the compliance of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with all EU regulatory requirements. Nord Stream 2 AG must prove that it will provide non-discriminatory network access and infrastructure integration into the German market. If doubts about compliance with all regular requirements are not dispelled, then the regulator does not rule out litigation against the company.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline was completed.Gazprom is currently working on obtaining the certification to start gas supplies and conducting test runs to ensure the pipeline is ready to pump gas.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/27/1079552734_132:0:2863:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dcd717f244243a52f6b0733b42ab93a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, gas, nord stream 2

Nord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulations, Operator Says

08:59 GMT 06.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankHelmet of a worker on the construction site of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline
Helmet of a worker on the construction site of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 complies with all applicable laws and has permission to operate from the EU and Russia, and will continue to make every effort to comply with all regulations, including the German law implementing the gas directive, the project's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told Sputnik.
Commenting on this statement, the company noted that Nord Stream 2 had received all the necessary permits and was implemented in accordance with applicable national laws and norms of international law.
"The company has also been issued the necessary permits for operation by the authorities of the four EU countries and Russia, through whose waters the gas pipeline runs," the operator said.
"Nord Stream 2 will continue to make every effort to ensure compliance with all applicable rules and regulations. This also applies to the German Energy Industry Act (EnWG), which implements the EU Gas Directive into German legislation," Nord Stream 2 AG said.
On Monday, the Federal Network Agency of Germany (Bundesnetzagentur) demanded that Nord Stream 2 AG, prior to commissioning, provide information on the compliance of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with all EU regulatory requirements. Nord Stream 2 AG must prove that it will provide non-discriminatory network access and infrastructure integration into the German market. If doubts about compliance with all regular requirements are not dispelled, then the regulator does not rule out litigation against the company.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline was completed.
Gazprom is currently working on obtaining the certification to start gas supplies and conducting test runs to ensure the pipeline is ready to pump gas.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:23 GMTUAE Authorizes Russian Sputnik Light as Stand-Alone Vaccine, Booster Shot, RDIF Says
09:18 GMTYouTube Deletes Two R. Kelly’s Channels Amid Sex-Trafficking Conviction
08:59 GMTNord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulations, Operator Says
08:56 GMTNetflix to Remove Phone Number Seen in ‘Squid Game’ Series as Woman Inundated With Prank Calls
08:35 GMTRivers of Lava Flow as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt
08:22 GMTSnowden Says Facebook Pretends to Be Victim After Ex-Employee Testimony
08:18 GMTTwenty Years of US Presence Only Replaced Taliban With Corrupt Warlords in Afghanistan
08:16 GMTPandora Papers Claim Tory Co-Chair's Offshore Company Indirectly Profited From £120k Tax Credits
07:30 GMTFive EU Countries Want Gas Market Investigated to Mitigate Further Price Spikes
07:25 GMTSpoiler Alert: 'Squid Game' Fans Have Discovered Hints Showing What’s Coming Next Since 1st Episode
07:23 GMTFormer Danish PM Accuses Late French President Giscard d'Estaing of Groping Her in MeToo-Style Book
06:21 GMTNorwegian Archaeologists Find World's Best-Preserved 1,300-Year-Old Ski Pair
06:08 GMTPandora Papers: Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati Says Made Fortune Legally
06:04 GMTUK Ditches Universal Credit Hike, Boris Johnson to Offer Vision for 'High Skill, High Wage' Economy
05:51 GMTAs Iraq Preps for Parliamentary Elections, Expert Says the Vote Is 'Unlikely' to Heal the Country
05:41 GMTArmoured Vehicles Left by Danish Mission in Afghanistan May Give Taliban an Edge, Experts Warn
03:54 GMTTaiwanese Defense Minister: China Capable of Mounting 'Full Scale' Invasion Against Taiwan by 2025
03:52 GMTMali Foreign Ministry Says Summoned French Ambassador Over Macron's 'Unfriendly Statement'
03:48 GMTSen. Lindsey Graham Booed After Telling Fundraiser Attendees to 'Think About' Getting COVID Vaccine
03:28 GMTElijah Wood Reveals 'Lord of the Rings' Orc Mask Was Made in Harvey Weinstein's Likeness