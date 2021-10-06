https://sputniknews.com/20211006/nord-stream-2-complies-with-all-applicable-regulations-operator-says-1089702361.html

Nord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulations, Operator Says

Nord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulations, Operator Says

Commenting on this statement, the company noted that Nord Stream 2 had received all the necessary permits and was implemented in accordance with applicable national laws and norms of international law."Nord Stream 2 will continue to make every effort to ensure compliance with all applicable rules and regulations. This also applies to the German Energy Industry Act (EnWG), which implements the EU Gas Directive into German legislation," Nord Stream 2 AG said.On Monday, the Federal Network Agency of Germany (Bundesnetzagentur) demanded that Nord Stream 2 AG, prior to commissioning, provide information on the compliance of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with all EU regulatory requirements. Nord Stream 2 AG must prove that it will provide non-discriminatory network access and infrastructure integration into the German market. If doubts about compliance with all regular requirements are not dispelled, then the regulator does not rule out litigation against the company.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline was completed.Gazprom is currently working on obtaining the certification to start gas supplies and conducting test runs to ensure the pipeline is ready to pump gas.

