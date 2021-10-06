Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Rivers of Lava Flow as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/netflix-to-remove-phone-number-seen-in-squid-game-series-as-woman-inundated-with-prank-calls-1089700769.html
Netflix to Remove Phone Number Seen in ‘Squid Game’ Series as Woman Inundated With Prank Calls
Netflix to Remove Phone Number Seen in ‘Squid Game’ Series as Woman Inundated With Prank Calls
The South Korean series "Squid Game" has become one of the most watched in recent weeks; it is considered the number one show in at least 90 different... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T08:56+0000
2021-10-06T08:56+0000
netflix
world
tv series
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089700251_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_671a2b0e499e484eaca45816ab821efb.jpg
Since the Netflix series Squid Game was released on 17 September, a South Korean woman has started to receive prank calls and text messages, according to Reuters.It has appeared that her phone number is seen in the first episode of the series. The number is shown on a business card handed over to the main character, Seong Gi-hun by an unknown man in the subway station. With the help of this telephone number, Seong Gi-hun is invited to play the Game.In most such cases, fake numbers are used, but the creators of Squid Game accidentally used a real number belonging to a woman.In turn, on Wednesday Netflix and local production company Siren Pictures announced that they would edit scenes to remove the number.According to media reports, the woman said that it was impossible for her to change her phone number due to important client contacts.The South Korean series Squid Game was released on Netflix on 17 September. It soon topped the top ten most-watched shows in the worldwide Netflix rankings and became the first Korean project to achieve such a result on a streaming platform.According to the plot of the series, 456 people compete with each other in six children's games for a cash prize. Those who do not cope with the test are eliminated from the game and die.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089700251_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c41374ab2e59830efdb66719f9a972a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netflix, world, tv series

Netflix to Remove Phone Number Seen in ‘Squid Game’ Series as Woman Inundated With Prank Calls

08:56 GMT 06.10.2021
© REUTERS / KIM HONG-JIThe Netflix series "Squid Game" is played on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken September 30, 2021
The Netflix series Squid Game is played on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken September 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© REUTERS / KIM HONG-JI
Subscribe
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
The South Korean series "Squid Game" has become one of the most watched in recent weeks; it is considered the number one show in at least 90 different countries around the world.
Since the Netflix series Squid Game was released on 17 September, a South Korean woman has started to receive prank calls and text messages, according to Reuters.
It has appeared that her phone number is seen in the first episode of the series. The number is shown on a business card handed over to the main character, Seong Gi-hun by an unknown man in the subway station. With the help of this telephone number, Seong Gi-hun is invited to play the Game.
In most such cases, fake numbers are used, but the creators of Squid Game accidentally used a real number belonging to a woman.
In turn, on Wednesday Netflix and local production company Siren Pictures announced that they would edit scenes to remove the number.
"Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary," Netflix said.
According to media reports, the woman said that it was impossible for her to change her phone number due to important client contacts.
The South Korean series Squid Game was released on Netflix on 17 September. It soon topped the top ten most-watched shows in the worldwide Netflix rankings and became the first Korean project to achieve such a result on a streaming platform.
According to the plot of the series, 456 people compete with each other in six children's games for a cash prize. Those who do not cope with the test are eliminated from the game and die.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:23 GMTUAE Authorizes Russian Sputnik Light as Stand-Alone Vaccine, Booster Shot, RDIF Says
09:18 GMTYouTube Deletes Two R. Kelly’s Channels Amid Sex-Trafficking Conviction
08:59 GMTNord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulations, Operator Says
08:56 GMTNetflix to Remove Phone Number Seen in ‘Squid Game’ Series as Woman Inundated With Prank Calls
08:35 GMTRivers of Lava Flow as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt
08:22 GMTSnowden Says Facebook Pretends to Be Victim After Ex-Employee Testimony
08:18 GMTTwenty Years of US Presence Only Replaced Taliban With Corrupt Warlords in Afghanistan
08:16 GMTPandora Papers Claim Tory Co-Chair's Offshore Company Indirectly Profited From £120k Tax Credits
07:30 GMTFive EU Countries Want Gas Market Investigated to Mitigate Further Price Spikes
07:25 GMTSpoiler Alert: 'Squid Game' Fans Have Discovered Hints Showing What’s Coming Next Since 1st Episode
07:23 GMTFormer Danish PM Accuses Late French President Giscard d'Estaing of Groping Her in MeToo-Style Book
06:21 GMTNorwegian Archaeologists Find World's Best-Preserved 1,300-Year-Old Ski Pair
06:08 GMTPandora Papers: Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati Says Made Fortune Legally
06:04 GMTUK Ditches Universal Credit Hike, Boris Johnson to Offer Vision for 'High Skill, High Wage' Economy
05:51 GMTAs Iraq Preps for Parliamentary Elections, Expert Says the Vote Is 'Unlikely' to Heal the Country
05:41 GMTArmoured Vehicles Left by Danish Mission in Afghanistan May Give Taliban an Edge, Experts Warn
03:54 GMTTaiwanese Defense Minister: China Capable of Mounting 'Full Scale' Invasion Against Taiwan by 2025
03:52 GMTMali Foreign Ministry Says Summoned French Ambassador Over Macron's 'Unfriendly Statement'
03:48 GMTSen. Lindsey Graham Booed After Telling Fundraiser Attendees to 'Think About' Getting COVID Vaccine
03:28 GMTElijah Wood Reveals 'Lord of the Rings' Orc Mask Was Made in Harvey Weinstein's Likeness