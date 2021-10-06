https://sputniknews.com/20211006/netflix-to-remove-phone-number-seen-in-squid-game-series-as-woman-inundated-with-prank-calls-1089700769.html

Netflix to Remove Phone Number Seen in ‘Squid Game’ Series as Woman Inundated With Prank Calls

Since the Netflix series Squid Game was released on 17 September, a South Korean woman has started to receive prank calls and text messages, according to Reuters.It has appeared that her phone number is seen in the first episode of the series. The number is shown on a business card handed over to the main character, Seong Gi-hun by an unknown man in the subway station. With the help of this telephone number, Seong Gi-hun is invited to play the Game.In most such cases, fake numbers are used, but the creators of Squid Game accidentally used a real number belonging to a woman.In turn, on Wednesday Netflix and local production company Siren Pictures announced that they would edit scenes to remove the number.According to media reports, the woman said that it was impossible for her to change her phone number due to important client contacts.The South Korean series Squid Game was released on Netflix on 17 September. It soon topped the top ten most-watched shows in the worldwide Netflix rankings and became the first Korean project to achieve such a result on a streaming platform.According to the plot of the series, 456 people compete with each other in six children's games for a cash prize. Those who do not cope with the test are eliminated from the game and die.

