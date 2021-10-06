https://sputniknews.com/20211006/my-trousers-are-staying-zipped-up-british-boxer-tyson-fury-reveals-self-imposed-sex-ban-1089703165.html

'My Trousers Are Staying Zipped Up': British Boxer Tyson Fury Reveals Self-Imposed Sex Ban

'My Trousers Are Staying Zipped Up': British Boxer Tyson Fury Reveals Self-Imposed Sex Ban

Tyson Fury is a two-time world heavyweight champion after capturing the WBC and the Ring magazine titles by beating Deontay Wilder in 2020. After that victory... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

British professional boxer Tyson Fury has disclosed that he has put himself under a sex ban in the run-up to his fight against Deontay Wilder of the United States.Wilder is known for his powerful punches and Fury is aware that, even the smallest advantage will be seized upon by the American to give him the upper hand and that's why he doesn't want to take any chances whatever.Fury is serious about winning his fight against Wilder on Saturday and it is to this end that he is practising sex abstention - he believes that it'll enable him to conserve all his energy and use it against his opponent.Tyson Fury's wife Paris gave birth to their sixth child recently. While she is back at home in the United Kingdom, Fury claims he has not been thinking about sex. "Of course. That means no sex during training camp," Fury told British media. "Can't even remember the last time I did that."The heavyweight boxer is known for making outrageous claims about his sex life. Ahead of his previous fight with Wilder in 2020, the 33-year-old had said that he was masturbating at least seven times a day and then claimed he had been "doing a lot of p***y-licking" to strengthen his jaw.

