Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/my-trousers-are-staying-zipped-up-british-boxer-tyson-fury-reveals-self-imposed-sex-ban-1089703165.html
'My Trousers Are Staying Zipped Up': British Boxer Tyson Fury Reveals Self-Imposed Sex Ban
'My Trousers Are Staying Zipped Up': British Boxer Tyson Fury Reveals Self-Imposed Sex Ban
Tyson Fury is a two-time world heavyweight champion after capturing the WBC and the Ring magazine titles by beating Deontay Wilder in 2020. After that victory... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T11:00+0000
2021-10-06T11:00+0000
boxing
sport
sputnik
sex
sport
sport
sex
boxing
boxing match
sex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/30/1079583063_0:0:3174:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_15245c896fe3f689625cc2e050675960.jpg
British professional boxer Tyson Fury has disclosed that he has put himself under a sex ban in the run-up to his fight against Deontay Wilder of the United States.Wilder is known for his powerful punches and Fury is aware that, even the smallest advantage will be seized upon by the American to give him the upper hand and that's why he doesn't want to take any chances whatever.Fury is serious about winning his fight against Wilder on Saturday and it is to this end that he is practising sex abstention - he believes that it'll enable him to conserve all his energy and use it against his opponent.Tyson Fury's wife Paris gave birth to their sixth child recently. While she is back at home in the United Kingdom, Fury claims he has not been thinking about sex. "Of course. That means no sex during training camp," Fury told British media. "Can't even remember the last time I did that."The heavyweight boxer is known for making outrageous claims about his sex life. Ahead of his previous fight with Wilder in 2020, the 33-year-old had said that he was masturbating at least seven times a day and then claimed he had been "doing a lot of p***y-licking" to strengthen his jaw.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/30/1079583063_218:0:2866:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_37ca8bc647402f8b76dd7967342b1467.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boxing, sport, sputnik, sex, sport, sport, sex, boxing, boxing match, sex, sputnik, masturbation, tyson fury, deontay wilder

'My Trousers Are Staying Zipped Up': British Boxer Tyson Fury Reveals Self-Imposed Sex Ban

11:00 GMT 06.10.2021
© AP Photo / Isaac BrekkenTyson Fury
Tyson Fury - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© AP Photo / Isaac Brekken
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Tyson Fury is a two-time world heavyweight champion after capturing the WBC and the Ring magazine titles by beating Deontay Wilder in 2020. After that victory, Fury was declared best active heavyweight in the world by ESPN last year.
British professional boxer Tyson Fury has disclosed that he has put himself under a sex ban in the run-up to his fight against Deontay Wilder of the United States.
Wilder is known for his powerful punches and Fury is aware that, even the smallest advantage will be seized upon by the American to give him the upper hand and that's why he doesn't want to take any chances whatever.
Fury is serious about winning his fight against Wilder on Saturday and it is to this end that he is practising sex abstention - he believes that it'll enable him to conserve all his energy and use it against his opponent.
Tyson Fury's wife Paris gave birth to their sixth child recently. While she is back at home in the United Kingdom, Fury claims he has not been thinking about sex.
"Of course. That means no sex during training camp," Fury told British media. "Can't even remember the last time I did that."

"My trousers are staying zipped up here. The idea that no fighters have sex before a fight is a myth. But I don't believe in it. I'm an old school fighter. I like to keep nice and strong. Keep all that pent-up energy in the tank and then let all the aggression burst out on my opponent on fight night," he added.

The heavyweight boxer is known for making outrageous claims about his sex life. Ahead of his previous fight with Wilder in 2020, the 33-year-old had said that he was masturbating at least seven times a day and then claimed he had been "doing a lot of p***y-licking" to strengthen his jaw.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:00 GMT'My Trousers Are Staying Zipped Up': British Boxer Tyson Fury Reveals Self-Imposed Sex Ban
10:58 GMT'BJP is Systematically Attacking Farmers' Rights': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur Protest
10:52 GMTGay Serial Killer Had 'Penchant For Drug Rape Pornography' And Used Dating Apps, UK Inquest Told
10:48 GMTNorth Korea's Ship With Missile Sighted Off Japan Coast, Reports Say
10:46 GMTFrance Threatens to Sever UK's Energy Supply, Slams it for ‘Aggressive One-Upmanship’ in Fishing Row
10:42 GMTBiden Says 'Nuclear Option' to Raise Debt Ceiling 'Real Possibility' as Default Nightmare Looms
10:32 GMTUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Speaks at Conservative Party Conference
10:29 GMTWar of Words Escalates Between PSG & Real Madrid as French Club Accuses Spanish Giants of Disrespect
10:24 GMTPandora Papers: Queen's Lawyers Acted for Politician Accused of Looting State Billions From Nigeria
10:24 GMTEnergy UK Says Focusing on 'Getting Through Next Few Months' as Gas Prices Soar
10:16 GMT'I'm Speechless': Congress Parliamentarian on Killings by Radical Islamists in Kashmir
09:51 GMTNobel Prize in Chemistry Awarded to List and Macmillan for Development of Asymmetric Organocatalysis
09:49 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces Winner of Nobel Prize in Chemistry
09:23 GMTUAE Authorizes Russian Sputnik Light as Stand-Alone Vaccine, Booster Shot, RDIF Says
09:18 GMTYouTube Deletes Two R. Kelly’s Channels Amid Sex-Trafficking Conviction
08:59 GMTNord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulations, Operator Says
08:56 GMTNetflix to Remove Phone Number Seen in ‘Squid Game’ Series as Woman Inundated With Prank Calls
08:35 GMTRivers of Lava Flow as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt
08:22 GMTSnowden Says Facebook Pretends to Be Victim After Ex-Employee Testimony
08:18 GMTTwenty Years of US Presence Only Replaced Taliban With Corrupt Warlords in Afghanistan