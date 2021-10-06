Registration was successful!
Multinational K-Pop Girl Group BLACKSWAN Releases Teasers Ahead of Latest Album
Multinational K-Pop Girl Group BLACKSWAN Releases Teasers Ahead of Latest Album
The rising K-Pop act is ready to release a new album called "Close To Me". 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
The unique girl group, BLACKSWAN, is returning to the stage, releasing the photo concept for member Judy on October 6th. This follows previously released teasers for Fatou and Youngheun.The girl band was preparing their comeback while their agency DR Music was in the final stages of finding a new fifth member this August, after former bandmate Hyeme was accused of fraud. That led to Hyeme's departure from the band as well as an overall hiatus right after their debut last October. The current line-up consists of two Korean members Youngheun and Judy, Leia who is the first-ever Brazilian idol, and Fatou from Belgium. Recently, the rising idols were invited by the Belgian Korean Cultural Centre for performances on the 120th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Belgium. More than 12,000 enjoyed their act on stage.
10:32 GMT 06.10.2021
The rising K-Pop act is ready to release a new album called "Close To Me".
The unique girl group, BLACKSWAN, is returning to the stage, releasing the photo concept for member Judy on October 6th. This follows previously released teasers for Fatou and Youngheun.
The girl band was preparing their comeback while their agency DR Music was in the final stages of finding a new fifth member this August, after former bandmate Hyeme was accused of fraud. That led to Hyeme's departure from the band as well as an overall hiatus right after their debut last October.
The current line-up consists of two Korean members Youngheun and Judy, Leia who is the first-ever Brazilian idol, and Fatou from Belgium.
Recently, the rising idols were invited by the Belgian Korean Cultural Centre for performances on the 120th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Belgium. More than 12,000 enjoyed their act on stage.
