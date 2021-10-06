Multinational K-Pop Girl Group BLACKSWAN Releases Teasers Ahead of Latest Album
10:32 GMT 06.10.2021 (Updated: 09:19 GMT 09.10.2021)
© Blackswan Official/ TwitterMultinational K-Pop Girl Group BLACKSWAN Releases Teasers Ahead of Latest Album
The rising K-Pop act is ready to release a new album called "Close To Me".
The unique girl group, BLACKSWAN, is returning to the stage, releasing the photo concept for member Judy on October 6th. This follows previously released teasers for Fatou and Youngheun.
BLACKSWAN 1ST SINGLE ALBUM— Blackswan Official (@blackswan_drent) October 6, 2021
[Close to Me] CONCEPT IMAGE
2021. 10. 14 18:00(KST) #블랙스완 #BLACKSWAN #Close_to_Me #Judy pic.twitter.com/j0CMQyYEHJ
BLACKSWAN 1ST SINGLE ALBUM— Blackswan Official (@blackswan_drent) October 5, 2021
[Close to Me] CONCEPT IMAGE
2021. 10. 14 18:00(KST) #블랙스완 #BLACKSWAN #Close_to_Me #Fatou pic.twitter.com/vl9D7lPD5G
BLACKSWAN 1ST SINGLE ALBUM— Blackswan Official (@blackswan_drent) October 4, 2021
[Close to Me] CONCEPT IMAGE
2021. 10. 14 18:00(KST) #블랙스완 #BLACKSWAN #Close_to_Me #YoungHeun pic.twitter.com/OWGFqfC24l
The girl band was preparing their comeback while their agency DR Music was in the final stages of finding a new fifth member this August, after former bandmate Hyeme was accused of fraud. That led to Hyeme's departure from the band as well as an overall hiatus right after their debut last October.
The current line-up consists of two Korean members Youngheun and Judy, Leia who is the first-ever Brazilian idol, and Fatou from Belgium.
Recently, the rising idols were invited by the Belgian Korean Cultural Centre for performances on the 120th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Belgium. More than 12,000 enjoyed their act on stage.
