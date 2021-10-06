Michael Gove Tears Up the Dance Floor Again - Video
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLEBritain's Housing Secretary Michael Gove delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2021.
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
A video that emerged on social media shows Gove dancing with Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat to a song by Whitney Houston.
UK Conservative Party MP Michael Gove has once again demonstrated his dancing skills, this time at the Tory party conference in Manchester.
In August, Gove was spotted in a nightclub in Auberdeen enjoying himself on the dance floor, not long after the news about him and his wife getting divorced was announced.
And now, the politician got caught on camera dancing with Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston, with the video surfacing on social media.
Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat was filmed dancing to Whitney Houston karaoke with Michael Gove MP.— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 6, 2021
"Apparently he's very light on his feet so I thought I'd see whether that was so. Purely for the interest of science I was assisting him."@JuliaHB1 | @TomTugendhat pic.twitter.com/1dd4qPhYZq
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also dropped an apparent reference to Gove’s previous dancing exploits, in his speech at the conference, calling the politician “Jon Bon Govi”.