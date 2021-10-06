Michael Gove Tears Up the Dance Floor Again - Video

Registration was successful!
UK Conservative Party MP Michael Gove has once again demonstrated his dancing skills, this time at the Tory party conference in Manchester.In August, Gove was spotted in a nightclub in Auberdeen enjoying himself on the dance floor, not long after the news about him and his wife getting divorced was announced.And now, the politician got caught on camera dancing with Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston, with the video surfacing on social media.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also dropped an apparent reference to Gove’s previous dancing exploits, in his speech at the conference, calling the politician “Jon Bon Govi”.
13:50 GMT 06.10.2021
Britain's Housing Secretary Michael Gove delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2021.
Britain's Housing Secretary Michael Gove delivers a speech during the annual Conservative Party conference, in Manchester, Britain, October 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
Andrei Dergalin
A video that emerged on social media shows Gove dancing with Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat to a song by Whitney Houston.
UK Conservative Party MP Michael Gove has once again demonstrated his dancing skills, this time at the Tory party conference in Manchester.
In August, Gove was spotted in a nightclub in Auberdeen enjoying himself on the dance floor, not long after the news about him and his wife getting divorced was announced.
And now, the politician got caught on camera dancing with Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat to “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston, with the video surfacing on social media.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also dropped an apparent reference to Gove’s previous dancing exploits, in his speech at the conference, calling the politician “Jon Bon Govi”.
