Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/mali-foreign-ministry-says-summoned-french-ambassador-over-macrons-unfriendly-statement-1089697074.html
Mali Foreign Ministry Says Summoned French Ambassador Over Macron's 'Unfriendly Statement'
Mali Foreign Ministry Says Summoned French Ambassador Over Macron's 'Unfriendly Statement'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Malian Foreign Ministry has summoned the French ambassador to the country over the "unfriendly" statements by French President Emmanuel... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T03:52+0000
2021-10-06T03:50+0000
foreign ministry
mali
sahel region
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089478204_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5259acba104727d155d8e7c6702ada23.jpg
"On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, His Excellency Mr. Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, summoned the French ambassador to Mali after unfriendly and unpleasant words by Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, regarding the institutions of the Republic of Mali," the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.The minister notified the French diplomat of the outrage and condemnation on the part of the Mali government and declared a strong protest against Macron's statements, which, according to the Foreign Ministry, harm the development of friendly relations between the states.In addition, the minister called on the French authorities to show restraint and a constructive approach based on mutual respect, in order, in particular, to focus on the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region.Macron said Tuesday that due to French operations in the Sahel region, terrorists did not seize power in Mali.
mali
sahel region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1c/1089478204_74:0:2805:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f098350e99335b274b3af3129720343.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
foreign ministry, mali, sahel region, france

Mali Foreign Ministry Says Summoned French Ambassador Over Macron's 'Unfriendly Statement'

03:52 GMT 06.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOLFrench President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Malian Foreign Ministry has summoned the French ambassador to the country over the "unfriendly" statements by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding Mali, the ministry said.
"On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, His Excellency Mr. Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, summoned the French ambassador to Mali after unfriendly and unpleasant words by Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, regarding the institutions of the Republic of Mali," the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.
The minister notified the French diplomat of the outrage and condemnation on the part of the Mali government and declared a strong protest against Macron's statements, which, according to the Foreign Ministry, harm the development of friendly relations between the states.
In addition, the minister called on the French authorities to show restraint and a constructive approach based on mutual respect, in order, in particular, to focus on the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region.
Macron said Tuesday that due to French operations in the Sahel region, terrorists did not seize power in Mali.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:54 GMTTaiwanese Defense Minister: China Capable of Mounting 'Full Scale' Invasion Against Taiwan by 2025
03:52 GMTMali Foreign Ministry Says Summoned French Ambassador Over Macron's 'Unfriendly Statement'
03:48 GMTSen. Lindsey Graham Booed After Telling Fundraiser Attendees to 'Think About' Getting COVID Vaccine
03:28 GMTElijah Wood Reveals 'Lord of the Rings' Orc Mask Was Made in Harvey Weinstein's Likeness
02:55 GMTHurricane Ida Recovery Efforts Must Center on Victims, Not Corporations - US Activist
02:30 GMTChilean Opposition Initiating Impeachment of President Over Pandora Papers
02:02 GMTDwindling Zuckerberg
01:58 GMTThree-Eyed 'Dinosaur Shrimp' Spotted After Arizona Monsoon Season
01:08 GMTWatch: Biden Seems to Invent ‘Taiwan Agreement’ With China in Press Comments
00:47 GMTUS National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Says Diplomacy is Best Way to Stop Iran’s Nuclear Program
00:44 GMT‘Fight Hurts Both Countries’: China’s Envoy to Washington Urges Need for ‘New Ways to Get Along’
00:31 GMT'Just Not True': Zuckerberg Says Facebook Whistleblower's Claims 'Don't Make Any Sense'
00:10 GMTUS Nuclear Arsenal Had 3,750 Warheads in 2020, Down 88% Since Cold War Peak - State Dept.
00:02 GMTUS Anxiety Levels Rise 13% in 1st Year of Pandemic, Fall 27% in 2nd Year - Health Dept.
YesterdayBipartisan US Legislation Authorizes Genocide Label, Expanded Sanctions Against Myanmar
YesterdayFBI Raid SBA Headquarters in Lower Manhattan, Long Island Home of NYPD Union President
YesterdayLuxurious Lavatory: 2,700-Year-Old Toilet Unearthed in Jerusalem
YesterdayTrump's Former Spokeswoman Recounts Ex-President Asking Who Was 'Tougher,' Xi or Erdogan
YesterdayWall Street’s Big Tech Up 1.3%, Rebound in Risk Claws Back Part of Previous Day Loss
YesterdayTrump Admin. Capitulated in Afghan Peace Talks, Leaving Taliban Stronger – McMaster