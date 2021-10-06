https://sputniknews.com/20211006/jaxa-three-satellites-made-by-students-from-australia-philippines-launched-from-iss-1089712741.html

JAXA: Three Satellites Made By Students From Australia, Philippines Launched From ISS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Three small satellites developed by students from Australia and the Philippines were launched from the International Space Station (ISS) on... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Australian Binar-1 and two Philippine satellites, Maya-3 and Maya-4, were deployed from the Japanese Experiment Module Kibo on board the ISS. They were brought to the station by a Cargo Dragon spacecraft in August.The crew of the ISS currently comprise Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov; NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Japan's Aki Hoshide; and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency.On Tuesday, the team welcomed to the station its first ever film crew, consisting of Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko and accompanying cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, who will shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled Challenge.

