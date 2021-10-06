Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: European Parliament Debates Pandora Papers' Release
'I've Caught COVID Twice But Won't Get Vaccinated': Social Media Furore Over Ireland Star's Remarks
'I've Caught COVID Twice But Won't Get Vaccinated': Social Media Furore Over Ireland Star's Remarks
Ireland's Callum Robinson is not the first footballer to opt out of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier, The Sun reported that five England players... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
An intense debate engulfed social media on Wednesday after West Brom striker Callum Robinson said that he will not get vaccinated against the coronavirus despite catching it twice.He's the first footballer who has played in the Premier League to publicly speak out against getting the jab.Some have backed his decision, saying that because he's contracted the virus twice, he has most likely developed immunity against the disease. But others have mocked him, sarcastically declaring him an "expert" who knows better than scientists.Meanwhile, social media users have blasted him for putting people's lives at risk, arguing that getting vaccinated is a "social responsibility." Robinson has also been called "selfish.""I haven't been vaccinated, no. That's my choice at this moment in time," Robinson replied to a reporter when asked about his vaccination status. "It's obviously annoying that I've caught it twice but I haven't been vaccinated. Further down the line I could change my mind and want to do it, but at this moment in time I haven't been vaccinated, no," he added.When the Irish footballer was questioned about why he hasn't taken the vaccine, he said: "I just haven't, I just haven't done it. I think it's your personal choice and my choice at this moment in time, I haven't been vaccinated."Several top managers of English clubs, including Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Man City coach Pep Guardiola, have urged their players to get the jab.
'I've Caught COVID Twice But Won't Get Vaccinated': Social Media Furore Over Ireland Star's Remarks

13:50 GMT 06.10.2021
West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during an English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Monday April 12, 2021
West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during an English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Monday April 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© AP Photo / Catherine Ivil
Ireland's Callum Robinson is not the first footballer to opt out of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier, The Sun reported that five England players have refused to get the jab. England defender John Stones' girlfriend, Olivia Naylor, posted an anti-vaccine message on Instagram confirming that the Man City star was against taking the shot.
An intense debate engulfed social media on Wednesday after West Brom striker Callum Robinson said that he will not get vaccinated against the coronavirus despite catching it twice.

He's the first footballer who has played in the Premier League to publicly speak out against getting the jab.

Some have backed his decision, saying that because he's contracted the virus twice, he has most likely developed immunity against the disease. But others have mocked him, sarcastically declaring him an "expert" who knows better than scientists.

Meanwhile, social media users have blasted him for putting people's lives at risk, arguing that getting vaccinated is a "social responsibility." Robinson has also been called "selfish."
"I haven't been vaccinated, no. That's my choice at this moment in time," Robinson replied to a reporter when asked about his vaccination status.
"It's obviously annoying that I've caught it twice but I haven't been vaccinated. Further down the line I could change my mind and want to do it, but at this moment in time I haven't been vaccinated, no," he added.
When the Irish footballer was questioned about why he hasn't taken the vaccine, he said: "I just haven't, I just haven't done it. I think it's your personal choice and my choice at this moment in time, I haven't been vaccinated."

"I know, as you said, there are managers and people that will want you to do it, which is right in their way, the way they think, but everyone has their choice on what they want to do. I wouldn't force people to do it, it's your choice and your body," he said.

Several top managers of English clubs, including Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Man City coach Pep Guardiola, have urged their players to get the jab.
