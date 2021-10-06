https://sputniknews.com/20211006/ive-caught-covid-twice-but-wont-get-vaccinated-social-media-furore-over-ireland-stars-remarks-1089711368.html

'I've Caught COVID Twice But Won't Get Vaccinated': Social Media Furore Over Ireland Star's Remarks

'I've Caught COVID Twice But Won't Get Vaccinated': Social Media Furore Over Ireland Star's Remarks

Ireland's Callum Robinson is not the first footballer to opt out of getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier, The Sun reported that five England players... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

An intense debate engulfed social media on Wednesday after West Brom striker Callum Robinson said that he will not get vaccinated against the coronavirus despite catching it twice.He's the first footballer who has played in the Premier League to publicly speak out against getting the jab.Some have backed his decision, saying that because he's contracted the virus twice, he has most likely developed immunity against the disease. But others have mocked him, sarcastically declaring him an "expert" who knows better than scientists.Meanwhile, social media users have blasted him for putting people's lives at risk, arguing that getting vaccinated is a "social responsibility." Robinson has also been called "selfish.""I haven't been vaccinated, no. That's my choice at this moment in time," Robinson replied to a reporter when asked about his vaccination status. "It's obviously annoying that I've caught it twice but I haven't been vaccinated. Further down the line I could change my mind and want to do it, but at this moment in time I haven't been vaccinated, no," he added.When the Irish footballer was questioned about why he hasn't taken the vaccine, he said: "I just haven't, I just haven't done it. I think it's your personal choice and my choice at this moment in time, I haven't been vaccinated."Several top managers of English clubs, including Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Man City coach Pep Guardiola, have urged their players to get the jab.

