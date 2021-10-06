Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/indian-minister-claims-anti-narcotics-teams-raid-on-cruise-ship-was-fake-to-frame-people-1089711191.html
Indian Minister Claims Anti-Narcotics Team's Raid on Cruise Ship Was 'Fake' to Frame People
Indian Minister Claims Anti-Narcotics Team's Raid on Cruise Ship Was 'Fake' to Frame People
India’s film industry has come under the Narcotics Control Bureau's spotlight ever since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T15:40+0000
2021-10-06T15:40+0000
drugs
crime
drugs
india
bollywood
crime
drugs
crime
bollywood
shahrukh khan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089716319_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_190ab1fd08511916c1e5953ae82600bd.jpg
A minister in the Maharashtra state cabinet claimed on Wednesday that a raid conducted by the federal Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a luxury cruise last week was “fake”. He alleged that the NCB’s objective was to “frame” those arrested in connection with the case.Malik said that the federal anti-narcotics body’s office in Mumbai went on the alert after the death of Bollywood superstar Sushant Singh Rajput."News was planted and there was an attempt to defame the film industry. A perception was created that Bollywood had become the nexus of the drug trade," he said.The NCP lawmaker went on to allege that some functionaries belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were part of the NCB raid on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship last Saturday.The NCP leader told reporters that a person by the name of "KP Govasai" was seen bringing in Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old-son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), to the NCB office in Mumbai.Demanding clarification over what connection Govasai had with the NCB, he also asked why he was present during the raid.Reacting to the allegations of the NCP lawmaker, NCB deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh said that if the NCP wants to go the court, they can go and seek justice. “We have done everything as per law,” he added.On Sunday, eight people in all, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, were arrested by the drug enforcement agency during the raid on Saturday.Several Bollywood celebrities - including Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt - have come out to express their support for Khan. However, NCB chief Sameer Wankhede has made it perfectly clear that no one is above the law, whether celebrity or no.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089716319_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c4adde5677b016ab4e8d080261e57290.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
drugs, crime, drugs, india, bollywood, crime, drugs, crime, bollywood, shahrukh khan, india

Indian Minister Claims Anti-Narcotics Team's Raid on Cruise Ship Was 'Fake' to Frame People

15:40 GMT 06.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / -Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan (2L) is being escorted by law enforcement officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after he was allegedly brought in for questioning along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship, in Mumbai on October 3, 2021
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan (2L) is being escorted by law enforcement officials outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after he was allegedly brought in for questioning along with others following a raid at a party on a cruise ship, in Mumbai on October 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / -
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
India’s film industry has come under the Narcotics Control Bureau's spotlight ever since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances last year. The anti-narcotics team has been investigating a possible link between his death and a Bollywood drug syndicate.
A minister in the Maharashtra state cabinet claimed on Wednesday that a raid conducted by the federal Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a luxury cruise last week was “fake”. He alleged that the NCB’s objective was to “frame” those arrested in connection with the case.

Nawab Malik, who is also a politician for the Nationalist Congress Party, claimed in a press conference: "There was no seizure [of drugs] made on the cruise [ship]. All the photos released are ones clicked at the NCB office."

Malik said that the federal anti-narcotics body’s office in Mumbai went on the alert after the death of Bollywood superstar Sushant Singh Rajput.
"News was planted and there was an attempt to defame the film industry. A perception was created that Bollywood had become the nexus of the drug trade," he said.
The NCP lawmaker went on to allege that some functionaries belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were part of the NCB raid on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship last Saturday.
The NCP leader told reporters that a person by the name of "KP Govasai" was seen bringing in Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old-son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan (SRK), to the NCB office in Mumbai.

Referring to a photo which has gone viral, Malik said: "[KP Govasai] took a selfie with Aryan Khan. The NCB released a statement saying that he has nothing to do with the NCB."

Demanding clarification over what connection Govasai had with the NCB, he also asked why he was present during the raid.
Reacting to the allegations of the NCP lawmaker, NCB deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh said that if the NCP wants to go the court, they can go and seek justice. “We have done everything as per law,” he added.
On Sunday, eight people in all, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, were arrested by the drug enforcement agency during the raid on Saturday.
Several Bollywood celebrities - including Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty and Pooja Bhatt - have come out to express their support for Khan. However, NCB chief Sameer Wankhede has made it perfectly clear that no one is above the law, whether celebrity or no.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:14 GMTBlinken Told Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal With Iran to Become Pointless Soon
17:07 GMTBiden to Discuss Consequences of Default With US Banking, Business Leaders
17:05 GMTBlinken Hails US-France Talks in Past 24 Hours as 'Very Positive, Productive'
17:01 GMTUS Defaulting on Debt to Undermine National Security, Pentagon Chief Says
16:57 GMTUS Weekly Crude Oil Stocks Up 2.35Mln Barrels, Defying Forecasts for Smaller Build - EIA
16:55 GMTCzech Prime Minister Dismisses Reports of Zeman's Deteriorating Health
16:54 GMTEU Could Have Avoided Fuel Crisis If It Didn’t Politicise Nord Stream 2, Expert Says
16:52 GMTEurope, Gulf Partnership May Help Resolve Gas Price Crisis, European Commission Says
16:51 GMTUS Voters Favoring Republicans Over Democrats in Combating Terrorism Near Record High
16:48 GMTModerna COVID Vaccine's Use Halted in Sweden, Denmark As Concerns Grow About Possible Side Effects
16:10 GMTPope Francis 'Sad' Over Child Abuse of More Than 200,000 Children by France's Catholic Church
16:00 GMTICIJ & Liberal Donors: Why Pandora Papers Look Like a Distraction From the West's Acute Problems
15:59 GMTWar of Words: Delhi State Chief Reminds Newly Sworn-in Punjab State Chief of Poll Promises
15:58 GMTBlinken, OECD Chief Address Closing Press Conference of 2021 Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris
15:55 GMTRussian Deputy PM Says Nord Stream 2's Certification Will Help Cool Situation on Gas Market
15:40 GMTIndian Minister Claims Anti-Narcotics Team's Raid on Cruise Ship Was 'Fake' to Frame People
15:38 GMT'Furious' UK Mother Helped Son Carry Out Murder After Youths Knocked on Her Door, Court Told
15:23 GMTManhunt for Suspect Underway as Four People Injured in Texas High School Shooting - Photo, Video
15:21 GMTEx-Tory Minister Received £166,000 for Flattering Book on Kazakh President, Claim Pandora Papers
15:07 GMTDubai Ruler Denies Hacking Ex-Wife's Phone Using Pegasus Spyware