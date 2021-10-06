https://sputniknews.com/20211006/hurricane-ida-recovery-efforts-must-center-on-victims-not-corporations---us-activist-1089696221.html

WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Barrington M. Salmon - The US should not put corporations at the center of Hurricane Ida recovery efforts to ensure funding gets into the...

Hurricane Ida hit the US Gulf Coast at the end of August with winds up to 150 miles-per-hour, which left an aftermath the government is still trying to clean up. Few residents in places like Louisiana were prepared for the Category 4 winds which tore roofs off of homes and businesses, toppled hundreds of miles of electric lines, and overwhelmed infrastructure.Last week, US Congress, in a measure to avert a government shutdown, included funding for recovery efforts in Louisiana and other hurricane-hit areas which was signed by US President Joe Biden.Shelton said it is imperative that policymakers understand communities cannot simply move forward "without deep investments in programs that support individuals and families," given this unprecedented crisis.Leaders at all levels of government, Shelton added, must choose compassion while ensuring that federal dollars get to the people who need help the most.Shelton also said the hurricane was just one more crisis piled onto the poor and Louisiana's Black, brown and Native American residents.The Power Coalition and its partners developed a "Roadmap to Recovery" which encompasses policy changes and investments that could lead to more equitable communities. The Power Coalition had a soft-launch on September 24.

