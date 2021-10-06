https://sputniknews.com/20211006/facebook-down-whistleblower-testifies-1089686657.html

Facebook Down; Whistleblower Testifies

Facebook Down; Whistleblower Testifies

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the tribulations in Europe due to a massive gas shortage, German foreign... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-06T11:16+0000

2021-10-06T11:16+0000

2021-10-06T11:16+0000

france

joe biden

emmanuel macron

radio

us

germany

angela merkel

taxes

facebook

instagram

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089686463_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_499f4cd8005946f102dc8f1890113f17.png

Facebook Down; Whistleblower Testifies On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the tribulations in Europe due to a massive gas shortage, German foreign relationships, Facebook’s practices of putting profit above people and the scandal around this, and a breakdown of the Pandora Papers and what we can learn from it.

Guests:Peter Oliver - EU correspondent for RT International | Cost Of Energy Spike, French Aspirations, Differences In EU Leadership After MerkelPeter Coffin - YouTuber, video essayist, podcaster and author | “Facebook Will Always Choose Profit”Patrick Leblond - Professor of economics and finance | Pandora Papers Tell AllIn the first hour, Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about the massive energy price spike in Europe due to the shortage of gas in the area. Peter also talked about the results of the German elections and the country’s relationship with foreign powers.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Peter Coffin for a discussion on the Facebook scandal breaking that they are consistently putting their profits ahead of people. Peter says the real troubling practice by them is when they promote certain posts or threads based on what they deem most true or important.In the third hour, Patrick Leblond joined the conversation to take a deep dive into the Pandora Papers and how the wealthy in this world abuse various systems to stay wealthy. Patrick then broke down how exactly these loopholes are exploited using foreign banking systems.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

france

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Shane Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/07/1082560782_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_c5b74c177011dbd114ddab0b2a2e1ab5.jpg

france, joe biden, emmanuel macron, radio, us, germany, angela merkel, taxes, facebook, instagram, fault lines, nord stream 2, аудио