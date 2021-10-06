Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Multiple Victims Reported in Texas High School Shooting - Photo, Video
Dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920
Pandora Papers
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/ex-tory-minister-received-166000-for--flattering-book-on-kazakh-president-claim-pandora-papers--1089713988.html
Ex-Tory Minister Received £166,000 for Flattering Book on Kazakh President, Claim Pandora Papers
Ex-Tory Minister Received £166,000 for Flattering Book on Kazakh President, Claim Pandora Papers
Sunday’s published dossier of leaked documents from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and a plethora of UK media outlets – the... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T15:21+0000
2021-10-06T15:21+0000
pandora papers
news
world
uk conservative party
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089713558_0:206:1686:1154_1920x0_80_0_0_bdbb89f171da5c90e2735c9f8082d5da.jpg
Former UK Conservative MP and Church of England parish priest Jonathan Aitken was paid £166,000 for his biography about Kazakhstan’s President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, according to the Pandora Papers leak, cited by The GuardianIt's claimed that the ex-MP, convicted in 1999 for perjury, was secretly approached by a PR firm employed by the Kazakh government and commissioned to write a flattering book focusing on the activities of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev during the first 20 years of that nation's independence following the fall of the Soviet Union.The remuneration was subsequently routed via Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands to reach Oxford, where Aitken Consultancy &amp; Research Services Limited is located, stated the cited documents.WorldPR, a public relations agency founded in London, also reportedly picked up the tab for Aitken’s overseas book tour, which included a stay at the Capital Hilton near the White House.The leak is said to have contained Aitken’s receipt to a tune of $1,527 (£1,117), listing three nights’ accommodation and a plethora of services.Furthermore, the Library of Congress, which was the venue for the April 2010 event where he touted his book "Nazarbayev and the Making of Kazakhstan: From Communism to Capitalism," was purportedly paid $6,996 by the PR company.The Kazakh Embassy is said to have bankrolled another speaking engagement pertaining to the book at New York’s Harvard Club.The revelations laid bare by the Pandora Papers appear to defy the ex-MP’s former statements regarding his literary effort. In April 2010, when Aitken flew to Washington to launch his latest book, he told the audience at the Library of Congress:“Biographers are artists on oath… They like painting on a broad canvas,” adding:The former MP for Thanet in Kent saw his political career come to a sudden end when he was convicted of perjury in 1999 and received an 18-month prison sentence, of which he served seven months.Aitken admitted perjury and perverting the course of justice during a failed attempt to sue The Guardian for libel after the outlet reported that he had worked as a “glorified fixer” for the Saudi royal family since the 1970s. The story, suggesting an arms deal scam involving Aitken's business partner, Lebanese businessman Mohammed Said Ayas, a close associate of Prince Mohammed of Saudi Arabia, was the result of a lengthy investigation carried out by journalists from the newspaper and from Granada Television's "World in Action" programme.Aitken had vehemently denounced the claims and threatened a libel case. However, The Guardian and Granada later produced evidence countering his claim that his wife, Lolicia Aitken, paid for the hotel stay at the Ritz Hotel in Paris of Said Ayas.Aitken, who wrote his memoir "Pride and Perjury" upon his release, professed to have rediscovered his Christian faith behind bars.He has since been ordained at St Paul’s Cathedral and has been working as an unpaid prison chaplain, attached to a parish in Westminster.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089713558_0:47:1686:1312_1920x0_80_0_0_0a50133a3780c452b3d470aa4b2e4307.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, world, uk conservative party, uk

Ex-Tory Minister Received £166,000 for Flattering Book on Kazakh President, Claim Pandora Papers

15:21 GMT 06.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALLFormer British Minister of Defence Jonathan Aitken attends the funeral of ex-British Cabinet Minister John Profumo at St. Paul's Church in Knightsbridge, in London, 20 March 2006
Former British Minister of Defence Jonathan Aitken attends the funeral of ex-British Cabinet Minister John Profumo at St. Paul's Church in Knightsbridge, in London, 20 March 2006 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Sunday’s published dossier of leaked documents from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and a plethora of UK media outlets – the Pandora papers – has offered new insight into the dealings of former Conservative MP and Church of England parish priest, Jonathan Aitken, who was convicted of perjury in 1999.
Former UK Conservative MP and Church of England parish priest Jonathan Aitken was paid £166,000 for his biography about Kazakhstan’s President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, according to the Pandora Papers leak, cited by The Guardian
It's claimed that the ex-MP, convicted in 1999 for perjury, was secretly approached by a PR firm employed by the Kazakh government and commissioned to write a flattering book focusing on the activities of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev during the first 20 years of that nation's independence following the fall of the Soviet Union.
The remuneration was subsequently routed via Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands to reach Oxford, where Aitken Consultancy & Research Services Limited is located, stated the cited documents.
© AFP 2021 / LOIC VENANCEThis photograph illustration shows a woman's shadow cast on the logo of Pandora Papers, in Lavau-sur-Loire, western France, on October 4, 2021
This photograph illustration shows a woman's shadow cast on the logo of Pandora Papers, in Lavau-sur-Loire, western France, on October 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
This photograph illustration shows a woman's shadow cast on the logo of Pandora Papers, in Lavau-sur-Loire, western France, on October 4, 2021
© AFP 2021 / LOIC VENANCE
WorldPR, a public relations agency founded in London, also reportedly picked up the tab for Aitken’s overseas book tour, which included a stay at the Capital Hilton near the White House.
The leak is said to have contained Aitken’s receipt to a tune of $1,527 (£1,117), listing three nights’ accommodation and a plethora of services.
Furthermore, the Library of Congress, which was the venue for the April 2010 event where he touted his book "Nazarbayev and the Making of Kazakhstan: From Communism to Capitalism," was purportedly paid $6,996 by the PR company.
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentiev / Go to the photo bankNursultan Nazarbayev
Nursultan Nazarbayev - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
Nursultan Nazarbayev
© Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentiev
/
Go to the photo bank
The Kazakh Embassy is said to have bankrolled another speaking engagement pertaining to the book at New York’s Harvard Club.
The revelations laid bare by the Pandora Papers appear to defy the ex-MP’s former statements regarding his literary effort. In April 2010, when Aitken flew to Washington to launch his latest book, he told the audience at the Library of Congress:
“Biographers are artists on oath… They like painting on a broad canvas,” adding:
“I have never had a more dramatic and turbulent canvas than the life story of Nazarbayev.”
The former MP for Thanet in Kent saw his political career come to a sudden end when he was convicted of perjury in 1999 and received an 18-month prison sentence, of which he served seven months.
Aitken admitted perjury and perverting the course of justice during a failed attempt to sue The Guardian for libel after the outlet reported that he had worked as a “glorified fixer” for the Saudi royal family since the 1970s. The story, suggesting an arms deal scam involving Aitken's business partner, Lebanese businessman Mohammed Said Ayas, a close associate of Prince Mohammed of Saudi Arabia, was the result of a lengthy investigation carried out by journalists from the newspaper and from Granada Television's "World in Action" programme.
Aitken had vehemently denounced the claims and threatened a libel case. However, The Guardian and Granada later produced evidence countering his claim that his wife, Lolicia Aitken, paid for the hotel stay at the Ritz Hotel in Paris of Said Ayas.
Aitken, who wrote his memoir "Pride and Perjury" upon his release, professed to have rediscovered his Christian faith behind bars.
He has since been ordained at St Paul’s Cathedral and has been working as an unpaid prison chaplain, attached to a parish in Westminster.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:40 GMTIndian Minister Claims Anti-Narcotics Team's Raid on Cruise Ship Was 'Fake' to Frame People
15:38 GMT'Furious' UK Mother Helped Son Carry Out Murder After Youths Knocked on Her Door, Court Told
15:23 GMTMultiple Victims Reported in Texas High School Shooting - Photo, Video
15:21 GMTEx-Tory Minister Received £166,000 for Flattering Book on Kazakh President, Claim Pandora Papers
15:07 GMTUK Court Finds Dubai Ruler Hacked Ex-Wife's Phone Using Pegasus Spyware
14:21 GMTNATO to Expel Eight Russian Diplomats Over Alleged Malign Activities
14:19 GMTOK Google, Create Cyber Dystopia: US Gov’t Reportedly Asks Tech Giant to Track Users by Search Terms
14:04 GMTUS Trying to Set Up Presence Near Afghanistan Under Pretext of Fighting Terror, Russia Says
13:50 GMTMichael Gove Tears Up the Dance Floor Again - Video
13:50 GMT'I've Caught COVID Twice But Won't Get Vaccinated': Social Media Furore Over Ireland Star's Remarks
13:46 GMTTwo Russians Were on Board Vessel With Cocaine Detained in France, Russian Embassy Says
13:42 GMTUS Private Employers Added 30% More Jobs Than Forecast in September, ADP Data Shows
13:41 GMTEuropean Commission Mulls Compensating Consumers Over Hike in Energy Prices
13:28 GMT'Perhaps Not': Twitter Doesn't Buy Hillary Clinton’' Touted 'First Foray Into Fiction'
13:20 GMTBlinken Thanks Italy's Di Maio for Rome's Support for Transit of Afghans
13:17 GMTJAXA: Three Satellites Made By Students From Australia, Philippines Launched From ISS
13:11 GMTEx-Income Tax Chief Commissioner Among Top Revenue Officers in India on Pandora Papers List
13:08 GMTEuropean Parliament Debates Pandora Papers' Release
12:57 GMTBiden's Approval Rating at Its Lowest Since Taking Office, Poll Shows
12:34 GMTUK Justice Minister Raab Slammed for Not Knowing Definition of Misogyny in Confused TV Appearance