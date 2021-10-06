https://sputniknews.com/20211006/european-parliament-debates-pandora-papers-release-1089707800.html

European Parliament Debates Pandora Papers' Release

European Parliament Debates Pandora Papers' Release

The Pandora Papers, released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, has revealed a vast network of offshore banking among the world's... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

Live from Strasbourg as the European Parliament convenes for a plenary session to debate the Pandora Papers leak.Members of the European Parliament are expected to discuss the consequences on the efforts to fight money laundering, tax evasion and avoidance.The Pandora Papers revealed a network of offshore banking among the world's richest and most powerful, including 35 incumbent and former global leaders and more than 330 officials worldwide involved in tax haven practices to hide vast wealth and property. The investigation was based on more than 11.9 million leaked financial documents.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

