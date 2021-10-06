Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/energy-uk-says-focusing-on-getting-through-next-few-months-as-gas-prices-soar-1089705190.html
Energy UK Says Focusing on 'Getting Through Next Few Months' as Gas Prices Soar
Energy UK Says Focusing on 'Getting Through Next Few Months' as Gas Prices Soar
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK customers and suppliers are bracing for a tough winter as rising gas prices continue to cause turmoil in the sector, forcing a dozen... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T10:24+0000
2021-10-06T10:24+0000
energy
gas
crisis
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089704797_0:161:2922:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_d454e58cf9facd1fcef1670cf0679546.jpg
"It’s going to be a difficult winter for customers and suppliers so the immediate priority will be getting through the next few months," a spokesperson for the trade association for the energy industry said.The current crisis has underlined the need to expand the country’s own sources of low carbon power in order to reduce the UK’s dependence on imported gas and exposure to volatile fossil fuel prices, the spokesperson said.The UK retail energy sector was plunged into crisis last month after it became clear that large number of small suppliers were unable to pass on to their customers the wholesale gas and electricity prices.As natural gas prices began trading at more than three times higher than they were at the beginning of 2021 due to global competition for supplies, the UK energy regulator began helping firms to allocate orphaned customers through the so-called Supplier of Last Resort system, which moves them on to new providers."The current arrangement (Supplier of Last Resort) has worked so far but it will depend on the scale of further market exits by suppliers," Energy UK said, adding that there is also a Special Administration Regime that can be triggered in the event of a big supplier exiting market.After claiming that they have been warning about the "fragility" of the retail sector for some time, the energy trade association said that once current difficulties are over, "the Government and regulator need to look at what the future retail sector should look like and what it needs to deliver."Speaking at the ruling Conservative Party conference early this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to eliminate fossil fuels from the UK electricity generation by 2035 as part of the country’s commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.A YouGov survey conducted few hours after Johnson’s announcement showed, however, that 41% of people in the UK thought the prime minister’s plan was unrealistic compared to 31% that said it can be achieved and 26% who did not know.
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/five-eu-countries-want-gas-market-investigated-to-mitigate-further-price-spikes-1089700959.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089704797_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_983faa767090b846a761f8d49bed35cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
energy, gas, crisis, uk

Energy UK Says Focusing on 'Getting Through Next Few Months' as Gas Prices Soar

10:24 GMT 06.10.2021
© REUTERS / CARL RECINESoccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 22, 2021 A man carries a gas bottle outside the stadium before the match
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - September 22, 2021 A man carries a gas bottle outside the stadium before the match - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© REUTERS / CARL RECINE
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK customers and suppliers are bracing for a tough winter as rising gas prices continue to cause turmoil in the sector, forcing a dozen companies to close their doors and leading to higher household energy costs, Energy UK told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"It’s going to be a difficult winter for customers and suppliers so the immediate priority will be getting through the next few months," a spokesperson for the trade association for the energy industry said.
The current crisis has underlined the need to expand the country’s own sources of low carbon power in order to reduce the UK’s dependence on imported gas and exposure to volatile fossil fuel prices, the spokesperson said.
"We also need a nationwide programme to make all our homes energy efficient, as the most effective way to reduce customer bills permanently over the long term," she added.
The UK retail energy sector was plunged into crisis last month after it became clear that large number of small suppliers were unable to pass on to their customers the wholesale gas and electricity prices.
As natural gas prices began trading at more than three times higher than they were at the beginning of 2021 due to global competition for supplies, the UK energy regulator began helping firms to allocate orphaned customers through the so-called Supplier of Last Resort system, which moves them on to new providers.
"The current arrangement (Supplier of Last Resort) has worked so far but it will depend on the scale of further market exits by suppliers," Energy UK said, adding that there is also a Special Administration Regime that can be triggered in the event of a big supplier exiting market.
Gas flame - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
Five EU Countries Want Gas Market Investigated to Mitigate Further Price Spikes
07:30 GMT
After claiming that they have been warning about the "fragility" of the retail sector for some time, the energy trade association said that once current difficulties are over, "the Government and regulator need to look at what the future retail sector should look like and what it needs to deliver."
"Suppliers will have a pivotal role in helping and supporting customers through the changes needed to help reach Net Zero and it’s going to very difficult for them to do that and invest in it when very few suppliers are making any profit at all," Energy UK stressed.
Speaking at the ruling Conservative Party conference early this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to eliminate fossil fuels from the UK electricity generation by 2035 as part of the country’s commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
A YouGov survey conducted few hours after Johnson’s announcement showed, however, that 41% of people in the UK thought the prime minister’s plan was unrealistic compared to 31% that said it can be achieved and 26% who did not know.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:00 GMT'My Trousers Are Staying Zipped Up': British Boxer Tyson Fury Reveals Self-Imposed Sex Ban
10:58 GMT'BJP is Systematically Attacking Farmers' Rights': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur Protest
10:52 GMTGay Serial Killer Had 'Penchant For Drug Rape Pornography' And Used Dating Apps, UK Inquest Told
10:48 GMTNorth Korea's Ship With Missile Sighted Off Japan Coast, Reports Say
10:46 GMTFrance Threatens to Sever UK's Energy Supply, Slams it for ‘Aggressive One-Upmanship’ in Fishing Row
10:42 GMTBiden Says 'Nuclear Option' to Raise Debt Ceiling 'Real Possibility' as Default Nightmare Looms
10:32 GMTUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Speaks at Conservative Party Conference
10:29 GMTWar of Words Escalates Between PSG & Real Madrid as French Club Accuses Spanish Giants of Disrespect
10:24 GMTPandora Papers: Queen's Lawyers Acted for Politician Accused of Looting State Billions From Nigeria
10:24 GMTEnergy UK Says Focusing on 'Getting Through Next Few Months' as Gas Prices Soar
10:16 GMT'I'm Speechless': Congress Parliamentarian on Killings by Radical Islamists in Kashmir
09:51 GMTNobel Prize in Chemistry Awarded to List and Macmillan for Development of Asymmetric Organocatalysis
09:49 GMTRoyal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces Winner of Nobel Prize in Chemistry
09:23 GMTUAE Authorizes Russian Sputnik Light as Stand-Alone Vaccine, Booster Shot, RDIF Says
09:18 GMTYouTube Deletes Two R. Kelly’s Channels Amid Sex-Trafficking Conviction
08:59 GMTNord Stream 2 Complies With All Applicable Regulations, Operator Says
08:56 GMTNetflix to Remove Phone Number Seen in ‘Squid Game’ Series as Woman Inundated With Prank Calls
08:35 GMTRivers of Lava Flow as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt
08:22 GMTSnowden Says Facebook Pretends to Be Victim After Ex-Employee Testimony
08:18 GMTTwenty Years of US Presence Only Replaced Taliban With Corrupt Warlords in Afghanistan