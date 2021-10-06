Czech Prime Minister Dismisses Reports of Zeman's Deteriorating Health

https://sputniknews.com/20211006/czech-prime-minister-dismisses-reports-of-zemans-deteriorating-health-1089718438.html

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis dismissed on Wednesday media reports speculating on the deteriorating health of President Milos Zeman... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

"The president is fine. I do not know how [rumors about Zeman’s health problems] emerged but I was assured that the president is fine," Babis told reporters after talking to Zeman's attending physician.Earlier in the day, the Frekvence 1 radio station reported that the health of the 77-year-old president was allegedly on the decline, with some social media posts claiming he had died. The presidential office responded by saying that Zeman was currently working from his summer residence in Lany.Commenting on Zeman's health condition, ex-President Vaclav Klaus told the radio station that possible health issues did not affect the Czech leader's mental abilities.The president was hospitalized on September 14 for a regular medical examination, with his press service reporting on it only after some time. The check-up did not reveal any diseases or other problems that could threaten Zeman's life. He was discharged on September 22.

