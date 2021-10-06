https://sputniknews.com/20211006/cold-winter-drained-europes-gas-reserves-helping-to-create-current-crisis-putin-says-1089709034.html

Cold Winter Drained Europe's Gas Reserves, Helping to Cause Current Supply Crisis, Putin Says

Cold Winter Drained Europe's Gas Reserves, Helping to Cause Current Supply Crisis, Putin Says

Natural gas prices in Europe continue their upward climb, with futures approaching $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters in Wednesday trading. Shortages of the blue... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-06T11:51+0000

2021-10-06T11:51+0000

2021-10-06T12:37+0000

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103270/32/1032703229_0:223:4272:2626_1920x0_80_0_0_4ed7b637b1326e68bd3a43764c3bd750.jpg

The unusually cold winter of 2020-2021 is one of the factors responsible for the draining of European gas reserves, and the current energy crisis is proof that "rash actions" in the energy sector are fraught with the danger of creating serious imbalances, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.Russia, Putin said, "has always been and continues to be a reliable suppier of gas to consumers all over the world - both in Asia and Europe. Russia always fulfills all of its obligations in full - and I would like to emphasize the word 'all'."The Russian president suggested that growing global energy demand is a sign of the planet's gradual recovery from last year's coronavirus-related crisis, and said that Russian energy giant Gazprom could hit a new record on gas deliveries to Europe this year, surpassing records set in 2018. According to Putin, the company has already delivered 15 percent more blue fuel to the region in the first nine months of 2021 than it had during the same period last year.Policy ErrorsPutin attributed the current supply crunch to a number of factors, suggesting that the European Union's course in favour of short-term contracts with suppliers, the curtailing of long-term supply commitments and dependence on gas exchanges has proven to be an "obvious mistake."Other factors, according to Putin, include the decline in gas reserves as underground storage facilities thanks to the unusually cold winter and spring of 2020-2021, and the failure to refill supplies in the months since.Excessive dependence on green energy - such as wind power, has also proven problematic, Putin said, pointing to the energy source's dependence on natural factors. "It's necessary to point out that Europe's energy balance has changed significantly over the past decade. Many countries in the regions have rejected coal and nuclear power in favour of wind power, which is weather-dependent."At the same time, the president said that Russian gas deliveries to Europe using newly built pipelines reduce greenhouse emissions by nearly 5.6 times, and allow for energy to be pumped at higher pressure. Putin did not specify which newly built pipelines he was referring to.

BUY HUAWEI global warming, hahaha 1

BUY HUAWEI global warming, hahaha 1

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vladimir putin