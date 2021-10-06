Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/cold-winter-drained-europes-gas-reserves-helping-to-create-current-crisis-putin-says-1089709034.html
Cold Winter Drained Europe's Gas Reserves, Helping to Cause Current Supply Crisis, Putin Says
Cold Winter Drained Europe's Gas Reserves, Helping to Cause Current Supply Crisis, Putin Says
Natural gas prices in Europe continue their upward climb, with futures approaching $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters in Wednesday trading. Shortages of the blue... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T11:51+0000
2021-10-06T12:37+0000
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103270/32/1032703229_0:223:4272:2626_1920x0_80_0_0_4ed7b637b1326e68bd3a43764c3bd750.jpg
The unusually cold winter of 2020-2021 is one of the factors responsible for the draining of European gas reserves, and the current energy crisis is proof that "rash actions" in the energy sector are fraught with the danger of creating serious imbalances, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.Russia, Putin said, "has always been and continues to be a reliable suppier of gas to consumers all over the world - both in Asia and Europe. Russia always fulfills all of its obligations in full - and I would like to emphasize the word 'all'."The Russian president suggested that growing global energy demand is a sign of the planet's gradual recovery from last year's coronavirus-related crisis, and said that Russian energy giant Gazprom could hit a new record on gas deliveries to Europe this year, surpassing records set in 2018. According to Putin, the company has already delivered 15 percent more blue fuel to the region in the first nine months of 2021 than it had during the same period last year.Policy ErrorsPutin attributed the current supply crunch to a number of factors, suggesting that the European Union's course in favour of short-term contracts with suppliers, the curtailing of long-term supply commitments and dependence on gas exchanges has proven to be an "obvious mistake."Other factors, according to Putin, include the decline in gas reserves as underground storage facilities thanks to the unusually cold winter and spring of 2020-2021, and the failure to refill supplies in the months since.Excessive dependence on green energy - such as wind power, has also proven problematic, Putin said, pointing to the energy source's dependence on natural factors. "It's necessary to point out that Europe's energy balance has changed significantly over the past decade. Many countries in the regions have rejected coal and nuclear power in favour of wind power, which is weather-dependent."At the same time, the president said that Russian gas deliveries to Europe using newly built pipelines reduce greenhouse emissions by nearly 5.6 times, and allow for energy to be pumped at higher pressure. Putin did not specify which newly built pipelines he was referring to.
global warming, hahaha
1
global warming, hahaha
1
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103270/32/1032703229_238:0:4035:2848_1920x0_80_0_0_02b31ab24e5f54d27d7af3ef669d34c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vladimir putin

Cold Winter Drained Europe's Gas Reserves, Helping to Cause Current Supply Crisis, Putin Says

11:51 GMT 06.10.2021 (Updated: 12:37 GMT 06.10.2021)
© Flickr / Pavel P.Borderless Europe
Borderless Europe - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© Flickr / Pavel P.
Subscribe
Natural gas prices in Europe continue their upward climb, with futures approaching $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters in Wednesday trading. Shortages of the blue fuel have been blamed on a number of factors, ranging from cold weather to competition for supplies with Asia, as well as a premature attempt to switch to 'green' alternative sources of energy.
The unusually cold winter of 2020-2021 is one of the factors responsible for the draining of European gas reserves, and the current energy crisis is proof that "rash actions" in the energy sector are fraught with the danger of creating serious imbalances, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"It's well known that the global energy market does not tolerate fuss and flip-flopping. Investment plans in this area are long-term in nature. Therefore, harsh, rash actions can lead to (and judging by today's situation on the market have already led to) serious disbalances of the kind which were are now seeing in the European energy market, where this year several unfavourable factors have developed simultaneously this year," Putin said, speaking at a government meeting on energy issues on Wednesday.

Russia, Putin said, "has always been and continues to be a reliable suppier of gas to consumers all over the world - both in Asia and Europe. Russia always fulfills all of its obligations in full - and I would like to emphasize the word 'all'."
The Russian president suggested that growing global energy demand is a sign of the planet's gradual recovery from last year's coronavirus-related crisis, and said that Russian energy giant Gazprom could hit a new record on gas deliveries to Europe this year, surpassing records set in 2018. According to Putin, the company has already delivered 15 percent more blue fuel to the region in the first nine months of 2021 than it had during the same period last year.
Policy Errors
Putin attributed the current supply crunch to a number of factors, suggesting that the European Union's course in favour of short-term contracts with suppliers, the curtailing of long-term supply commitments and dependence on gas exchanges has proven to be an "obvious mistake."
Other factors, according to Putin, include the decline in gas reserves as underground storage facilities thanks to the unusually cold winter and spring of 2020-2021, and the failure to refill supplies in the months since.
Excessive dependence on green energy - such as wind power, has also proven problematic, Putin said, pointing to the energy source's dependence on natural factors. "It's necessary to point out that Europe's energy balance has changed significantly over the past decade. Many countries in the regions have rejected coal and nuclear power in favour of wind power, which is weather-dependent."
At the same time, the president said that Russian gas deliveries to Europe using newly built pipelines reduce greenhouse emissions by nearly 5.6 times, and allow for energy to be pumped at higher pressure. Putin did not specify which newly built pipelines he was referring to.
1901011
Discuss
Popular comments
global warming, hahaha
BUY HUAWEI
6 October, 15:06 GMT1
000000
global warming, hahaha
BUY HUAWEI
6 October, 15:06 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:34 GMTUK Justice Minister Raab Slammed for Not Knowing Definition of Misogyny in Confused TV Appearance
12:33 GMTEU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID From Its Nationals Traveling Across Bloc
12:30 GMTFour Killed, 1 Injured in Landslide in China's Shanxi Province, Reports Say
12:29 GMTChina Says Bigger Energy Supplies From Russia Mitigate Electricity Issues
12:16 GMTGas Futures in Europe Fall to $1,325 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Down $600 From Record High
12:10 GMTIranian General Captured & Interrogated During Mossad’s Intel Gathering Op in Syria, Media Claims
12:06 GMTBJP Gov’t Allows Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Lakhimpur in India’s Uttar Pradesh
11:51 GMTCold Winter Drained Europe's Gas Reserves, Helping to Cause Current Supply Crisis, Putin Says
11:51 GMTTrump's Ex-Press Secretary Says Jared Kushner, Ivanka Acted as 'Shadow President, First Lady'
11:27 GMTAustralian Company Withdraws Some at-Home COVID-19 Tests Kits in US Due to False Results
11:11 GMTSome US Hospitals Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination for Transplant Patients, Reports Say
11:00 GMT'My Trousers Are Staying Zipped Up': British Boxer Tyson Fury Reveals Self-Imposed Sex Ban
10:58 GMT'BJP is Systematically Attacking Farmers' Rights': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur Protest
10:52 GMTGay Serial Killer Had 'Penchant For Drug Rape Pornography' And Used Dating Apps, UK Inquest Told
10:48 GMTNorth Korea's Ship With Missile Sighted Off Japan Coast, Reports Say
10:46 GMTFrance Threatens to Sever UK's Energy Supply, Slams it for ‘Aggressive One-Upmanship’ in Fishing Row
10:42 GMTBiden Says 'Nuclear Option' to Raise Debt Ceiling 'Real Possibility' as Default Nightmare Looms
10:32 GMTBoris Johnson Vows to Reshape Britain at Conservative Party Conference in Manchester
10:29 GMTWar of Words Escalates Between PSG & Real Madrid as French Club Accuses Spanish Giants of Disrespect
10:24 GMTPandora Papers: Queen's Lawyers Acted for Politician Accused of Looting State Billions From Nigeria