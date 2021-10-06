Registration was successful!
China Says Bigger Energy Supplies From Russia Mitigate Electricity Issues
China Says Bigger Energy Supplies From Russia Mitigate Electricity Issues

12:29 GMT 06.10.2021
A Chinese flag flutters near power lines and electricity towers in Beijing, China September 28, 2021
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Increased energy supplies from Russia to China through the Amurskaya-Heihe overhead transmission line mitigate electricity shortages in China, the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) said on Wednesday.
At the request of Beijing, Russian state energy company Inter RAO doubled its October supplies to China year-on-year. The export is carried out along all three high-voltage transmission lines, including the 500 kW Amurskaya - Heihe line, constructed with the participation of Inter RAO in 2012.
"Since October 1, the full-load (750 MW) operating time of the 500 kW [Heihe] converter station has increased from 5 hours to 16 hours a day, significantly alleviating the tenuous situation with power supply," the SGCC said in an official statement.
As noted by the SGCC, the Amurskaya-Heihe transmission line is the highest voltage class cross-border transmission line in China. In addition, the company has strengthened inspections and control over the operation of converter substations to ensure the stable operation of electrical equipment.
The authorities of several provinces in China, mainly in the northeast of the country, are trying to cope with power and heating interruptions, which have arisen due to the dearth and high cost of coal, as well as an increase in natural gas prices. The power outages are occurring as Beijing actively seeks to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the use of coal, and develop a green economy.
