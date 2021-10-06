Registration was successful!
Pandora Papers
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
Chilean Opposition Initiating Impeachment of President Over Pandora Papers
SANTIAGO (Sputnik) - Chile's opposition parties agreed on Tuesday to initiate a constitutional impeachment process to remove President Sebastian Piñera from... 06.10.2021
Chilean Opposition Initiating Impeachment of President Over Pandora Papers

02:30 GMT 06.10.2021
SANTIAGO (Sputnik) - Chile's opposition parties agreed on Tuesday to initiate a constitutional impeachment process to remove President Sebastian Piñera from office following the release of the Pandora Papers documents revealing his offshore business.
"Various opposition political forces have agreed to bring constitutional charges against President Sebastian Piñera for two reasons: an open violation of the principle of honesty and a serious infringement on the country's honor," Socialist Party lawmaker Jaime Naranjo told a news conference.
The parliamentarian, who represented all opposition parties, explained that they intend to submit the indictment to Congress as soon as possible in order to vote on it before the upcoming November 21 presidential elections.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday published leaked information on alleged offshore activities of hundreds of political figures from across the globe.
The Pandora Papers investigation calls the United States a major tax haven.
