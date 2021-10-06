Blinken, OECD Chief Address Closing Press Conference of 2021 Ministerial Council Meeting in Paris

Live from Paris as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) 2021 Ministerial Council Meeting arrives at a closing press conference.OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann as well as US Secretary of State and MCM Chair Antony Blinken will deliver remarks at the press conference.The OECD was founded in September 1961. Currently, the organisation includes 38 countries, which account for more than half of the world's GDP. Russia currently has observer status in the OECD, and also participates as an associate member in the work of a number of committees and groups.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Closing press conference of OECD 2021 Ministerial Council Meeting
During the two-day Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) event, which started on 5 October, challenges surrounding the theme of “Building a Green and Inclusive Future” were discussed.
Live from Paris as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) 2021 Ministerial Council Meeting arrives at a closing press conference.
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann as well as US Secretary of State and MCM Chair Antony Blinken will deliver remarks at the press conference.
The OECD was founded in September 1961. Currently, the organisation includes 38 countries, which account for more than half of the world's GDP. Russia currently has observer status in the OECD, and also participates as an associate member in the work of a number of committees and groups.