On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
Blinken Hails US-France Talks in Past 24 Hours as 'Very Positive, Productive'

17:05 GMT 06.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / LUDOVIC MARINFrench President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) after their meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on June 25, 2021
© AFP 2021 / LUDOVIC MARIN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The discussions the US delegation had in Paris with their French colleagues were positive and productive, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said of the confidence-building measures on Wednesday.
"The conversations we had in the last 24 hours were very positive, very productive and reflect a lot of work that is in progress, the work that was tasked by president [Joe] Biden and [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron," Blinken said during a press conference.
The US delegation headed by Blinken is visiting Paris this week to discuss confidence-building measures in the wake of the recent Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) submarine deal that caused a significant strain in relations with France.
Flag of Australia - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
AUKUS
Australia Didn't Get 'Authorisation' to Proceed With Its Submarine Deal With France, Letter Claims
2 October, 11:31 GMT
On Tuesday, Macron and Blinken met in Paris for the first time after the crisis in bilateral relations in light of Australia's withdrawal from the $66 billion submarine deal with France due to joining the AUKUS partnership in mid-September and the decision to be supplied with US nuclear-powered submarines.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described the decision as a "stab in the back" and said the trust between the allies was severely undermined.
