Biden's Approval Rating at Its Lowest Since Taking Office, Poll Shows

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over half of registered American voters, or 52%, disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance, with his approval rating hitting a... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Over half of voters (52 percent) disapprove of Biden’s job performance, up 9 points since the June survey, while 45 percent approve, down by the same margin. It’s part of a slow but steady decline since the summer amid concerns about inflation, the COVID-19 delta variant and the withdrawal from Afghanistan," the pollster said.Additionally, 40% of respondents — an increase of 12 percentage points from the June survey — said that Biden's administration had accomplished less than they expected since taking office in January, while only 15% said his achievements exceeded their expectations, compared to the 19% in June.The survey was conducted 2-4 October among nearly 2,000 registered voters. The margin of error does not exceed 2%.

