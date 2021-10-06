Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: European Parliament Debates Pandora Papers' Release
Biden's Approval Rating at Its Lowest Since Taking Office, Poll Shows
Biden's Approval Rating at Its Lowest Since Taking Office, Poll Shows
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over half of registered American voters, or 52%, disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance, with his approval rating hitting a... 06.10.2021
joe biden
us
approval rating
"Over half of voters (52 percent) disapprove of Biden’s job performance, up 9 points since the June survey, while 45 percent approve, down by the same margin. It’s part of a slow but steady decline since the summer amid concerns about inflation, the COVID-19 delta variant and the withdrawal from Afghanistan," the pollster said.Additionally, 40% of respondents — an increase of 12 percentage points from the June survey — said that Biden's administration had accomplished less than they expected since taking office in January, while only 15% said his achievements exceeded their expectations, compared to the 19% in June.The survey was conducted 2-4 October among nearly 2,000 registered voters. The margin of error does not exceed 2%.
joe biden, us, approval rating

Biden's Approval Rating at Its Lowest Since Taking Office, Poll Shows

12:57 GMT 06.10.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
U.S. President Joe Biden clears his throat as he delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over half of registered American voters, or 52%, disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance, with his approval rating hitting a record low since taking the office, according to a fresh Morning Consult poll published on Wednesday.
"Over half of voters (52 percent) disapprove of Biden’s job performance, up 9 points since the June survey, while 45 percent approve, down by the same margin. It’s part of a slow but steady decline since the summer amid concerns about inflation, the COVID-19 delta variant and the withdrawal from Afghanistan," the pollster said.
Additionally, 40% of respondents — an increase of 12 percentage points from the June survey — said that Biden's administration had accomplished less than they expected since taking office in January, while only 15% said his achievements exceeded their expectations, compared to the 19% in June.
The survey was conducted 2-4 October among nearly 2,000 registered voters. The margin of error does not exceed 2%.
