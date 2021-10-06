https://sputniknews.com/20211006/australian-company-withdraws-some-at-home-covid-19-tests-kits-in-us-due-to-false-results-1089708177.html

Australian Company Withdraws Some at-Home COVID-19 Tests Kits in US Due to False Results

Australian Company Withdraws Some at-Home COVID-19 Tests Kits in US Due to False Results

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A medical technology manufacturer based in Australia's Brisbane, Ellume, withdrew some of their at-home COVID-19 test kits that are sold in... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-06T11:27+0000

2021-10-06T11:27+0000

2021-10-06T11:27+0000

asia & pacific

australia

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089708141_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9e239bac9585f82d32cb2e6f0de74fcb.jpg

"In recent weeks, we noted an increased chance that Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests from specific lots may provide an incorrect positive result. Following a thorough investigation, we isolated the cause and confirmed that this incidence of false positives is limited to specific lots. We worked with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to voluntarily remove affected Ellume tests from the market," the company said in a statement on its website.Around 190,000 test kits delivered from April to August have now been withdrawn, but less than 1% of those provided false results, the ABC broadcaster reported.Last year, the company's test kits were approved by the FDA for emergency use. Ellume signed a contract with the US on the supply of the home tests amounting to $300 million.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, australia, covid-19