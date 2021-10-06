Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/australian-company-withdraws-some-at-home-covid-19-tests-kits-in-us-due-to-false-results-1089708177.html
Australian Company Withdraws Some at-Home COVID-19 Tests Kits in US Due to False Results
Australian Company Withdraws Some at-Home COVID-19 Tests Kits in US Due to False Results
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A medical technology manufacturer based in Australia's Brisbane, Ellume, withdrew some of their at-home COVID-19 test kits that are sold in... 06.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-06T11:27+0000
2021-10-06T11:27+0000
asia & pacific
australia
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089708141_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9e239bac9585f82d32cb2e6f0de74fcb.jpg
"In recent weeks, we noted an increased chance that Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests from specific lots may provide an incorrect positive result. Following a thorough investigation, we isolated the cause and confirmed that this incidence of false positives is limited to specific lots. We worked with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to voluntarily remove affected Ellume tests from the market," the company said in a statement on its website.Around 190,000 test kits delivered from April to August have now been withdrawn, but less than 1% of those provided false results, the ABC broadcaster reported.Last year, the company's test kits were approved by the FDA for emergency use. Ellume signed a contract with the US on the supply of the home tests amounting to $300 million.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/06/1089708141_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2e42e969237108dc564c91db1a184811.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, australia, covid-19

Australian Company Withdraws Some at-Home COVID-19 Tests Kits in US Due to False Results

11:27 GMT 06.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / PATRICK HAMILTONIn this picture taken on December 21, 2020, an employee checks COVID-19 coronavirus home test units that have been granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), at the production facility of Australian digital diagnostics company Ellume in Brisbane
In this picture taken on December 21, 2020, an employee checks COVID-19 coronavirus home test units that have been granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), at the production facility of Australian digital diagnostics company Ellume in Brisbane - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / PATRICK HAMILTON
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A medical technology manufacturer based in Australia's Brisbane, Ellume, withdrew some of their at-home COVID-19 test kits that are sold in the United States amid reports of false positive results.
"In recent weeks, we noted an increased chance that Ellume COVID-19 Home Tests from specific lots may provide an incorrect positive result. Following a thorough investigation, we isolated the cause and confirmed that this incidence of false positives is limited to specific lots. We worked with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to voluntarily remove affected Ellume tests from the market," the company said in a statement on its website.
Around 190,000 test kits delivered from April to August have now been withdrawn, but less than 1% of those provided false results, the ABC broadcaster reported.
Last year, the company's test kits were approved by the FDA for emergency use. Ellume signed a contract with the US on the supply of the home tests amounting to $300 million.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:34 GMTUK Justice Minister Raab Slammed for Not Knowing Definition of Misogyny in Confused TV Appearance
12:33 GMTEU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID From Its Nationals Traveling Across Bloc
12:30 GMTFour Killed, 1 Injured in Landslide in China's Shanxi Province, Reports Say
12:29 GMTChina Says Bigger Energy Supplies From Russia Mitigate Electricity Issues
12:16 GMTGas Futures in Europe Fall to $1,325 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters, Down $600 From Record High
12:10 GMTIranian General Captured & Interrogated During Mossad’s Intel Gathering Op in Syria, Media Claims
12:06 GMTBJP Gov’t Allows Congress' Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to Visit Lakhimpur in India’s Uttar Pradesh
11:51 GMTCold Winter Drained Europe's Gas Reserves, Helping to Cause Current Supply Crisis, Putin Says
11:51 GMTTrump's Ex-Press Secretary Says Jared Kushner, Ivanka Acted as 'Shadow President, First Lady'
11:27 GMTAustralian Company Withdraws Some at-Home COVID-19 Tests Kits in US Due to False Results
11:11 GMTSome US Hospitals Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination for Transplant Patients, Reports Say
11:00 GMT'My Trousers Are Staying Zipped Up': British Boxer Tyson Fury Reveals Self-Imposed Sex Ban
10:58 GMT'BJP is Systematically Attacking Farmers' Rights': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur Protest
10:52 GMTGay Serial Killer Had 'Penchant For Drug Rape Pornography' And Used Dating Apps, UK Inquest Told
10:48 GMTNorth Korea's Ship With Missile Sighted Off Japan Coast, Reports Say
10:46 GMTFrance Threatens to Sever UK's Energy Supply, Slams it for ‘Aggressive One-Upmanship’ in Fishing Row
10:42 GMTBiden Says 'Nuclear Option' to Raise Debt Ceiling 'Real Possibility' as Default Nightmare Looms
10:32 GMTBoris Johnson Vows to Reshape Britain at Conservative Party Conference in Manchester
10:29 GMTWar of Words Escalates Between PSG & Real Madrid as French Club Accuses Spanish Giants of Disrespect
10:24 GMTPandora Papers: Queen's Lawyers Acted for Politician Accused of Looting State Billions From Nigeria