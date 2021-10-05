Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/wikileaks-turns-15-with-founder-assange-behind-bars-as-threat-to-powers-that-be-1089669002.html
WikiLeaks Turns 15 With Founder Assange Behind Bars as Threat to Powers That Be
WikiLeaks Turns 15 With Founder Assange Behind Bars as Threat to Powers That Be
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - WikiLeaks marks its fifteenth anniversary with founder Julian Assange jailed in the UK awaiting a US appeal to extradite him to the... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T03:56+0000
2021-10-05T03:54+0000
julian assange
us
anniversary
extradition
wikileaks
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083083770_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b2a80aaee858faed72513b070bc324af.jpg
WikiLeaks was founded by Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began large-scale leaks of classified government information especially from the US.Assange was arrested in London in 2019 for jumping bail in 2012, and faces an unprecedented sentence on espionage charges. The US government’s appeal to extradite him will be heard on October 27-28.Former National Security Agency Technical Director and eminent US whistleblower William Binney believes the attempt to lock up and silence Assange for the rest of his life reflects the fury and hatred of the US and other major governments at the success of his operations.When governments and their intelligence agencies, he added, control the mainstream media, they target other avenues that try to expose the truth to the public.Greatest AchievementsWikiLeaks rose to prominence most notably with regard to US human rights violations in Afghanistan and Iraq along with undisclosed civilian deaths. However, since then the site has also revealed the secrets of other governments and corporations worldwide.Coleen Rowley, a former FBI Special Agent and a Time Magazine Whistleblower of the Year, sees WikiLeaks as the best platform in modern times for moral officials in governments around the world to expose the crimes and abuses of the elite.Had WikiLeaks existed in 2000 and 2001, "there would have been decent government employees who would have shared their revelations with the public that could have prevented the 9/11 terrorist attacks" that took nearly 3,000 lives, Rowley said.Unfortunately, she added, the corrupt military-industrial complex as well as Big Pharma and other profiteers soon found ways to regain control over the media to prevent any truth from leaking out about their sordid activities.Global peace activist Dr. Helen Caldicott, founder and former head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Physicians for Social Responsibility, said Assange used his technical expertise to advance the cause of freedom around the world.When Assange was a little boy, she explained, his mother used to take him to some of Caldicott’s anti-nuclear lectures in Australia. Fast forward to 2021, she added, and look at Assange’s impact on world affairs. Caldicott said he exposed organizations by publishing their secret documents which should, according to them, "never have seen the light of day."The recent revelations that the CIA and top Trump administration officials had seriously considered kidnapping or even killing Assange was consistent with how his fearless integrity had exposed and outraged them, Caldicott noted.Thomas Jefferson School of Law Professor Emerita and former National Lawyers Guild president Marjorie Cohn added that WikiLeaks’ 2010-2011 revelations of war crimes that the United States committed in Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo were critically important to understand.It was the publication of CIA hacking tools known as "Vault 7" that incurred the wrath of former CIA director Mike Pompeo, who called WikiLeaks a "non-state hostile intelligence service," Cohn told Sputnik."But the recent revelations of Pompeo’s threats against Assange… will hopefully shine a light on the dangers the national security state poses to investigative journalism," Cohn added.
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/cia-was-ready-to-start-firefight-in-london-to-prevent-russia-from-busting-out-assange-media-claims-1089430835.html
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
2
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083083770_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dcea52bd895f3127d4b2c886f29f4ec3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, us, anniversary, extradition, wikileaks

WikiLeaks Turns 15 With Founder Assange Behind Bars as Threat to Powers That Be

03:56 GMT 05.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVASA supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a placard calling for his freedom outside Woolwich Crown Court and HMP Belmarsh prison in southeast London on February 24, 2020, ahead of the opening of the trial to hear a US request for Assange's extradition
A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a placard calling for his freedom outside Woolwich Crown Court and HMP Belmarsh prison in southeast London on February 24, 2020, ahead of the opening of the trial to hear a US request for Assange's extradition - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - WikiLeaks marks its fifteenth anniversary with founder Julian Assange jailed in the UK awaiting a US appeal to extradite him to the United States, where he would face up to 175 years in solitary confinement for leaking classified information.
WikiLeaks was founded by Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began large-scale leaks of classified government information especially from the US.
Assange was arrested in London in 2019 for jumping bail in 2012, and faces an unprecedented sentence on espionage charges. The US government’s appeal to extradite him will be heard on October 27-28.
Former National Security Agency Technical Director and eminent US whistleblower William Binney believes the attempt to lock up and silence Assange for the rest of his life reflects the fury and hatred of the US and other major governments at the success of his operations.

"They [governments] have to silence WikiLeaks at all cost as they expose the crimes that they commit," Binney told Sputnik. "They are declaring their truth as the only truth. Real truth is now a crime."

When governments and their intelligence agencies, he added, control the mainstream media, they target other avenues that try to expose the truth to the public.
"This is a worldwide effort to manipulate the population to do what they are told," Binney said.

Greatest Achievements

WikiLeaks rose to prominence most notably with regard to US human rights violations in Afghanistan and Iraq along with undisclosed civilian deaths. However, since then the site has also revealed the secrets of other governments and corporations worldwide.
Coleen Rowley, a former FBI Special Agent and a Time Magazine Whistleblower of the Year, sees WikiLeaks as the best platform in modern times for moral officials in governments around the world to expose the crimes and abuses of the elite.
"I think WikiLeaks' most important achievement was its introduction of a path whereby honest and decent subordinates could anonymously share information about the illegal or public safety-endangering actions of the powerful, profiteering elites," Rowley told Sputnik.
Had WikiLeaks existed in 2000 and 2001, "there would have been decent government employees who would have shared their revelations with the public that could have prevented the 9/11 terrorist attacks" that took nearly 3,000 lives, Rowley said.
© Elizabeth CookThis is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julian Assange appearing at the Old Bailey in London for the ruling in his extradition case, in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange was likely to kill himself if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)
This is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julian Assange appearing at the Old Bailey in London for the ruling in his extradition case, in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange was likely to kill himself if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
This is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julian Assange appearing at the Old Bailey in London for the ruling in his extradition case, in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange was likely to kill himself if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)
© Elizabeth Cook
Unfortunately, she added, the corrupt military-industrial complex as well as Big Pharma and other profiteers soon found ways to regain control over the media to prevent any truth from leaking out about their sordid activities.
"Mass surveillance and draconian prosecution of whistleblowers and reporters/publishers, mass censorship and extreme use of brainwashing via emotionally-based propaganda from corrupted, embedded media has nearly ended whatever independence and honesty ever existed of a Fourth Estate," she said.
Global peace activist Dr. Helen Caldicott, founder and former head of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Physicians for Social Responsibility, said Assange used his technical expertise to advance the cause of freedom around the world.
When Assange was a little boy, she explained, his mother used to take him to some of Caldicott’s anti-nuclear lectures in Australia. Fast forward to 2021, she added, and look at Assange’s impact on world affairs. Caldicott said he exposed organizations by publishing their secret documents which should, according to them, "never have seen the light of day."
"What we have learned about the inner workings of the CIA, the NSA and numerous other organizations have helped many of us to make some sense of the worldly dynamics which take place behind our backs and supposedly in absolute secrecy," Caldicott said.
The recent revelations that the CIA and top Trump administration officials had seriously considered kidnapping or even killing Assange was consistent with how his fearless integrity had exposed and outraged them, Caldicott noted.
Protesters hold a sign to support WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in front of the EU British Embassy in Brussels on December 07, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
CIA Was Ready to Start Firefight in London to Prevent Russia From Busting Out Assange, Media Claims
26 September, 19:41 GMT
Thomas Jefferson School of Law Professor Emerita and former National Lawyers Guild president Marjorie Cohn added that WikiLeaks’ 2010-2011 revelations of war crimes that the United States committed in Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo were critically important to understand.
It was the publication of CIA hacking tools known as "Vault 7" that incurred the wrath of former CIA director Mike Pompeo, who called WikiLeaks a "non-state hostile intelligence service," Cohn told Sputnik.
"But the recent revelations of Pompeo’s threats against Assange… will hopefully shine a light on the dangers the national security state poses to investigative journalism," Cohn added.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
Curtis James
5 October, 06:59 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:56 GMTWikiLeaks Turns 15 With Founder Assange Behind Bars as Threat to Powers That Be
03:42 GMT'Just Stick to the Facts': Duterte Reveals He's Begun Preparing for His Defense in ICC Probe
02:00 GMTSyria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 13 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center
01:45 GMTImpact of Facebook Outage Minimal, Raises Questions About Whistleblower Reports - Expert
01:19 GMTThe Day Facebook Disappeared
01:07 GMTThe Other Side: Beijing Reportedly Feared Trump Might Goad PLA Into Attack As Early As October 2020
00:35 GMTAmplify Energy CEO Says No Indication of Further Pipeline Oil Leakage Off California Coast
00:11 GMTAndrew Yang Ditches Democrats, Calls for 'Dynamism' in US Politics Amid Creation of New Party
YesterdayZuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook, WhatsApp Disruption, Says Services Coming Back Online
YesterdayFormer Catalan Leader Puigdemont Urges Spanish Courts to Stop Trying to Extradite Him
YesterdayExperts Estimate Losses From Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Outages at $160Mln
YesterdayUS Trade Chief Says Not Ruling Out Starting New Trade Probe on China
YesterdayOil Prices Hit Seven-Year High in US Sparking Economic Unease
Yesterday'We're Sorry': Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Slowly Coming Back Online After Six-Hour Outage
YesterdayParis Regrets Algeria's Decision to Recall Envoy From Paris - French Foreign Ministry
Yesterday‘We Are Going to Get Back to Vienna’: Iran’s FM Says JCPOA Talks to Resume by ‘Early November’
YesterdaySpanish Tax Agency to Investigate Pandora Papers Tax Evasion Cases - Treasury
YesterdayWall Street Plunges on Inflation Woes Monday, Tech Stocks Lead Losses With 2.1% Drop
YesterdayWhite House Says Recent Facebook Revelations Show Self-Regulation of Content ‘Not Working’
YesterdayTelegram Reigns Supreme in Wake of Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Global Outage