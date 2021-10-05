https://sputniknews.com/20211005/us-gop-senate-candidate-slams-twitter-for-banning-him-says-platform-messed-with-the-wrong-soldier-1089680931.html

US GOP Senate Candidate Slams Twitter for Banning Him, Says Platform 'Messed With the Wrong Soldier'

US GOP Senate Candidate Slams Twitter for Banning Him, Says Platform 'Messed With the Wrong Soldier'

A previous post by retired Army Captain Sam Brown on 4 July, showing an image of him standing to attention in military dress to commemorate Independence Day... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T12:29+0000

2021-10-05T12:29+0000

2021-10-05T12:29+0000

twitter

news

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082224028_0:98:3295:1951_1920x0_80_0_0_a595b4e3e88822c90bb4fe01a4745f1b.jpg

GOP Nevada Senate candidate and retired Army Captain Sam Brown has accused Twitter of waging an “all-out attack on conservative voices”, reported Fox News. The Purple Heart recipient who is running in the GOP primary and hopes to unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the 2022 midterm elections, slammed the social media platform for censorship after he discovered on Monday morning that his Twitter account had been suspended without any explanation or evidence as to which tweets had triggered the ban.While the account was later reinstated, with Twitter acknowledging its mistake, Brown, who suffered severe facial burns in an IED explosion in 2008 during a tour in Afghanistan, vowed decisive action against Big Tech. Deploring the fact that he had personally been targeted multiple times by Twitter's censorship, he was cited by the outlet as saying: Brown also wrote to the Washington Examiner to say: In a previous run-in with the platform, one of Brown’s tweets was labeled "potentially sensitive" when he commemorated Independence Day on 4 of July by sharing an image of himself offering a salute in uniform with the text "Freedom isn't free."Brown at the time responded with a scathing post, questioning Twitter whether it was his “scars or the fact that I salute the flag? Regardless, neither are going away – and neither am I." Twitter rejected the claim, with a spokesperson saying that such warnings can be enabled or disabled based on the individual user's account settings.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

twitter, news, us