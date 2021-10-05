Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE Antony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/us-gop-senate-candidate-slams-twitter-for-banning-him-says-platform-messed-with-the-wrong-soldier-1089680931.html
US GOP Senate Candidate Slams Twitter for Banning Him, Says Platform 'Messed With the Wrong Soldier'
US GOP Senate Candidate Slams Twitter for Banning Him, Says Platform 'Messed With the Wrong Soldier'
A previous post by retired Army Captain Sam Brown on 4 July, showing an image of him standing to attention in military dress to commemorate Independence Day... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T12:29+0000
2021-10-05T12:29+0000
twitter
news
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082224028_0:98:3295:1951_1920x0_80_0_0_a595b4e3e88822c90bb4fe01a4745f1b.jpg
GOP Nevada Senate candidate and retired Army Captain Sam Brown has accused Twitter of waging an “all-out attack on conservative voices”, reported Fox News. The Purple Heart recipient who is running in the GOP primary and hopes to unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the 2022 midterm elections, slammed the social media platform for censorship after he discovered on Monday morning that his Twitter account had been suspended without any explanation or evidence as to which tweets had triggered the ban.While the account was later reinstated, with Twitter acknowledging its mistake, Brown, who suffered severe facial burns in an IED explosion in 2008 during a tour in Afghanistan, vowed decisive action against Big Tech. Deploring the fact that he had personally been targeted multiple times by Twitter's censorship, he was cited by the outlet as saying: Brown also wrote to the Washington Examiner to say: In a previous run-in with the platform, one of Brown’s tweets was labeled "potentially sensitive" when he commemorated Independence Day on 4 of July by sharing an image of himself offering a salute in uniform with the text "Freedom isn't free."Brown at the time responded with a scathing post, questioning Twitter whether it was his “scars or the fact that I salute the flag? Regardless, neither are going away – and neither am I." Twitter rejected the claim, with a spokesperson saying that such warnings can be enabled or disabled based on the individual user's account settings.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082224028_281:0:3012:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c88fed924aaa6c313fc626d4404db908.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, news, us

US GOP Senate Candidate Slams Twitter for Banning Him, Says Platform 'Messed With the Wrong Soldier'

12:29 GMT 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / Kacper PempelPeople holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
A previous post by retired Army Captain Sam Brown on 4 July, showing an image of him standing to attention in military dress to commemorate Independence Day with the text "Freedom isn't free" was flagged by Twitter moderators as 'potentially sensitive content'.
GOP Nevada Senate candidate and retired Army Captain Sam Brown has accused Twitter of waging an “all-out attack on conservative voices”, reported Fox News.
The Purple Heart recipient who is running in the GOP primary and hopes to unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the 2022 midterm elections, slammed the social media platform for censorship after he discovered on Monday morning that his Twitter account had been suspended without any explanation or evidence as to which tweets had triggered the ban.
“Big Tech is waging an all-out attack on conservative voices — using unequally applied 'rules' to censor or suspend anyone they disagree with. I will not back down from this fight - Twitter has messed with the wrong soldier,” he said.
While the account was later reinstated, with Twitter acknowledging its mistake, Brown, who suffered severe facial burns in an IED explosion in 2008 during a tour in Afghanistan, vowed decisive action against Big Tech. Deploring the fact that he had personally been targeted multiple times by Twitter's censorship, he was cited by the outlet as saying:
“It's clear that decisive action must be taken immediately to rein in Big Tech and the partisan elites who run them."
Brown also wrote to the Washington Examiner to say:
“The Founders never envisioned that a private, leftist company like Twitter could have so much power over political speech… Twitter can claim they only suspended my account by 'accident.' When I get to the US Senate, it won't be an accident when we restrict Big Tech's ability to exercise monopolistic control over the public debate."
In a previous run-in with the platform, one of Brown’s tweets was labeled "potentially sensitive" when he commemorated Independence Day on 4 of July by sharing an image of himself offering a salute in uniform with the text "Freedom isn't free."
Brown at the time responded with a scathing post, questioning Twitter whether it was his “scars or the fact that I salute the flag? Regardless, neither are going away – and neither am I." Twitter rejected the claim, with a spokesperson saying that such warnings can be enabled or disabled based on the individual user's account settings.
012000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:32 GMTAntony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
13:25 GMT'Cannot be Tolerated': France Slams UK For Failing to Respect Fishing Commitments Under Brexit Deal
13:17 GMTEx-Adviser in Afghan Government Says 'Horrible Scenes at Kabul Airport to Haunt Me Forever'
13:09 GMTRussian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space
13:07 GMTRussia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Hopes to Receive WHO Approval Before 2022
13:06 GMTFire at London’s Westminster Underground Station Under Control, Fire Brigade Says
13:03 GMTUK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghanistan Meets With Taliban, Foreign Office Says
12:47 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High of $1,427 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
12:29 GMTUS GOP Senate Candidate Slams Twitter for Banning Him, Says Platform 'Messed With the Wrong Soldier'
12:15 GMT'The Pattern in Film is Undeniable': Sarah Silverman Speaks Out About 'Jewface' On Screen
12:13 GMTFrance's Main Unions Gather For Strike
12:12 GMTNew Twist in Ronaldo Selection Saga as Ferguson Slams Solskjaer for Benching Man Utd Star
12:07 GMTMacron Hopes France-Algeria Tensions to Cool Down
12:03 GMTFour Men Arrested in France Over Plot to Attack Vaccination Centers, Reports Say
11:59 GMTLakhimpur Horror: WATCH Car Run Over Protesting Farmers in India
11:48 GMTEcuador's Parliament Asks President to Clarify Facts From Pandora Papers
11:33 GMTFrom Restroom to Airport and Plane, Dem Sen. Sinema Hassled Over Opposition to Biden’s Spending Bill
11:09 GMTBlinken Tells Macron US Supports European Defence Initiatives in First Talks Since Submarine Crisis
11:03 GMTMike Pence Says Afghan Blunder America’s ‘Greatest Foreign Policy Debacle Since Iran Hostage Crisis’
11:00 GMTEuropean Council Opens Negotiations With UK on Gibraltar