UK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghanistan Meets With Taliban, Foreign Office Says

UK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghanistan Meets With Taliban, Foreign Office Says

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister's High Representative for Afghan Transition Sir Simon Gass and the charge d'affaires of the UK mission in Afghanistan... 05.10.2021

"The Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghan Transition, Sir Simon Gass, and Chargé d’Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Dr Martin Longden, travelled to Afghanistan today to hold talks with the Taliban. They met senior members of the Taliban, including Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Mawlawi Abdul-Salam Hanafi," the Foreign Office said in a statement.According to the Afghan government press centre, Gass noted that the UK will continue to "play a constructive role in Afghanistan" and provide humanitarian assistance to the country through the UN and other international organisations. He stressed that special attention will be paid to issues related to Afghan women having access to higher education and the security of the country. Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting deputy head of the Taliban-appointed government, once again stressed that Afghanistan intends to build good relations with the whole world and Britain in particular, and also called on the international community to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign assets.The British Embassy in Afghanistan was temporarily relocated to Doha in early September after the Taliban came to power.The Taliban seized the Afghan capital of Kabul in mid-August and the last remaining stronghold of resistance in Panjshir fell in early September. The movement then declared the all-male interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the Afghan foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

