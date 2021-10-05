Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE Antony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/uk-prime-ministers-high-representative-for-afghanistan-meets-with-taliban-foreign-office-says-1089682519.html
UK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghanistan Meets With Taliban, Foreign Office Says
UK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghanistan Meets With Taliban, Foreign Office Says
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghan Transition Sir Simon Gass and the charge d’affaires of the UK mission in Afghanistan... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T13:03+0000
2021-10-05T13:03+0000
united kingdom
world
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089682469_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_85f49706330e9018a0a0468322e817ad.jpg
"The Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghan Transition, Sir Simon Gass, and Chargé d’Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Dr Martin Longden, travelled to Afghanistan today to hold talks with the Taliban. They met senior members of the Taliban, including Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Mawlawi Abdul-Salam Hanafi," the Foreign Office said in a statement.According to the Afghan government press centre, Gass noted that the UK will continue to "play a constructive role in Afghanistan" and provide humanitarian assistance to the country through the UN and other international organisations. He stressed that special attention will be paid to issues related to Afghan women having access to higher education and the security of the country. Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting deputy head of the Taliban-appointed government, once again stressed that Afghanistan intends to build good relations with the whole world and Britain in particular, and also called on the international community to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign assets.The British Embassy in Afghanistan was temporarily relocated to Doha in early September after the Taliban came to power.The Taliban seized the Afghan capital of Kabul in mid-August and the last remaining stronghold of resistance in Panjshir fell in early September. The movement then declared the all-male interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the Afghan foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
united kingdom
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089682469_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_335b79c2c9006bcd300e2525102e3e6a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, world, afghanistan

UK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghanistan Meets With Taliban, Foreign Office Says

13:03 GMT 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / JORGE SILVAAfghanistan Taliban officials pray before the start of a news conference where they announced they will start issuing passports to its citizens again following months of delays that hampered attempts by those trying to flee the country after the Taliban seized control, in Kabul, Afghanistan October 5, 2021
Afghanistan Taliban officials pray before the start of a news conference where they announced they will start issuing passports to its citizens again following months of delays that hampered attempts by those trying to flee the country after the Taliban seized control, in Kabul, Afghanistan October 5, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© REUTERS / JORGE SILVA
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghan Transition Sir Simon Gass and the charge d’affaires of the UK mission in Afghanistan, Martin Longden, met with representatives of the Taliban* movement on Tuesday, the UK Foreign Office said.
"The Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghan Transition, Sir Simon Gass, and Chargé d’Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Dr Martin Longden, travelled to Afghanistan today to hold talks with the Taliban. They met senior members of the Taliban, including Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Mawlawi Abdul-Salam Hanafi," the Foreign Office said in a statement.
According to the Afghan government press centre, Gass noted that the UK will continue to "play a constructive role in Afghanistan" and provide humanitarian assistance to the country through the UN and other international organisations. He stressed that special attention will be paid to issues related to Afghan women having access to higher education and the security of the country.
Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting deputy head of the Taliban-appointed government, once again stressed that Afghanistan intends to build good relations with the whole world and Britain in particular, and also called on the international community to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign assets.
The British Embassy in Afghanistan was temporarily relocated to Doha in early September after the Taliban came to power.
The Taliban seized the Afghan capital of Kabul in mid-August and the last remaining stronghold of resistance in Panjshir fell in early September. The movement then declared the all-male interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the Afghan foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:32 GMTAntony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
13:25 GMT'Cannot be Tolerated': France Slams UK For Failing to Respect Fishing Commitments Under Brexit Deal
13:17 GMTEx-Adviser in Afghan Government Says 'Horrible Scenes at Kabul Airport to Haunt Me Forever'
13:09 GMTRussian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space
13:07 GMTRussia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Hopes to Receive WHO Approval Before 2022
13:06 GMTFire at London’s Westminster Underground Station Under Control, Fire Brigade Says
13:03 GMTUK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghanistan Meets With Taliban, Foreign Office Says
12:47 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High of $1,427 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
12:29 GMTUS GOP Senate Candidate Slams Twitter for Banning Him, Says Platform 'Messed With the Wrong Soldier'
12:15 GMT'The Pattern in Film is Undeniable': Sarah Silverman Speaks Out About 'Jewface' On Screen
12:13 GMTFrance's Main Unions Gather For Strike
12:12 GMTNew Twist in Ronaldo Selection Saga as Ferguson Slams Solskjaer for Benching Man Utd Star
12:07 GMTMacron Hopes France-Algeria Tensions to Cool Down
12:03 GMTFour Men Arrested in France Over Plot to Attack Vaccination Centers, Reports Say
11:59 GMTLakhimpur Horror: WATCH Car Run Over Protesting Farmers in India
11:48 GMTEcuador's Parliament Asks President to Clarify Facts From Pandora Papers
11:33 GMTFrom Restroom to Airport and Plane, Dem Sen. Sinema Hassled Over Opposition to Biden’s Spending Bill
11:09 GMTBlinken Tells Macron US Supports European Defence Initiatives in First Talks Since Submarine Crisis
11:03 GMTMike Pence Says Afghan Blunder America’s ‘Greatest Foreign Policy Debacle Since Iran Hostage Crisis’
11:00 GMTEuropean Council Opens Negotiations With UK on Gibraltar