Two Prison Guards Taken Hostage at Jail in North-Western France

French ministry of justice has confirmed that a hostage situation is underway at a prison in Conde-sur-Sarthe. According to the ministry, a prisoner attacked the two guards on Tuesday, injuring one in the right eye, and subsequently took both hostage. CNews broadcaster reported that the prisoner is a 34-year-old man, sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and murder. The prisoner requested reconsidering his sentence.One of two guards taken hostage has been released, according to the BFMTV, citing judicial sources.The guards taken hostage were a man and a woman, AFP reported, citing sources.Negotiations have been reportedly initiated by the prison staff. Regional intervention and security teams are heading to the site of the incident.No further details were immediately available.The last hostage-taking situation to have taken place in a French prison happened in 2019, also at the Condé-sur-Sarthe prison. On 11 June 2019, a prisoner named Francis Dorffer, who the French media at the time dubbed a "serial hostage taker", took a guard and a trainee guard hostage using a homemade weapon, and held them in his cell for five hours.
