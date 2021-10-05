Trump's Former Spokeswoman Recounts Ex-President Asking Who Was 'Tougher,' Xi or Erdogan

https://sputniknews.com/20211005/trumps-former-spokeswoman-recounts-ex-president-asking-who-was-tougher-xi-or-erdogan-1089693301.html

Earlier in the day, the scandalous memoir from Grisham, titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now," shed light on the details of her work for the Trump administration. She insists that the book is expected to offer an honest account of what was going on behind the scenes in the Trump White House.Making Officials SquirmGrisham recalls that Trump had repeatedly said that Turkey "got screwed" during the administration of Barack Obama."Trump looked at our delegation, pointed to Erdogan, and said, 'This is no innocent baby, but he got screwed here,'" Grisham recalls in her book.She admitted that Trump enjoyed seeing his administration officials squirm when he noted Turkey in such a context, she admitted.Grisham recalled a situation when a Turkish delegation official asked for a private meeting with Trump and John Bolton, who served as the US national security adviser at that time.It was during that meeting when Trump addressed her with an unexpected question.After the meeting that day, Trump presented his verdict to Grisham on which of the world leaders was tougher.Trump's Amazement at India's Sanitary SituationAnother testy moment Grisham described was Trump's meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan when the former head of state mentioned a potential trip to India.As Khan kept pressing about India, Trump waved his hands and started saying that everything was boring."Doesn't seem appropriate to talk about trade now. Boring, very boring," Trump reportedly said.'Japan Said They Were Our Friends Right Before They Bombed Us'During a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trump reportedly complained about Cairo buying Russian weapons, not the US ones, Grisham recalled.Sisi reportedly blamed the administration of Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, for the decision."Trump was insisted that he could get Egypt a great deal from the United States. 'I'll approve things myself, and you'll get everything very quickly,' he said. 'I don't want you paying billions of dollars to Russia,'" she recalled.'Frequently Said Insane Things to Foreign Leaders'Grisham recalled that she got so used to her boss' manners that she didn't see anything wrong with Trump's infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy back in 2019.According to the transcript of the talks, which was subsequently released by the White House, Trump had asked Zelenskyy to reopen the probe into Burisma and the activities of Hunter Biden in Ukraine. Concerns emerged that Trump allegedly expected this move to help him defeat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.The incident eventually resulted in the US president facing impeachment procedures as Democrat lawmakers accused him of soliciting the Ukrainian authorities to influence the course of the vote. Although he was formally impeached, a Republican majority in the Senate voted down a motion to remove Trump from office.

