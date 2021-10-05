https://sputniknews.com/20211005/trump-facing-deposition-over-sexual-assault-claims-in-lawsuit-filed-by-ex-apprentice-contestant-1089674691.html

Trump Facing Deposition Over Sexual Assault Claims in Lawsuit Filed By Ex-'Apprentice' Contestant

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Summer Zervos claimed that Donald Trump had groped and aggressively kissed her on two separate occasions in 2007, when... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

Former president Donald Trump must submit to questioning in a defamation lawsuit filed by a former contestant on “The Apprentice” by Christmas, according to a ruling by a New York state court, cited by ABC News.Lawyers for Trump and Summer Zervos have been ordered to make haste and complete the factual discovery phase that includes depositions of both sides.Summer Zervos, a former contestant on the reality TV show that Donald Trump hosted for the first fourteen seasons, filed the lawsuit against him in 2017, accusing him of defamation after he publicly rejected her accusation of sexual assault. Zervos claimed that Trump groped and kissed her in a 2007 encounter at the Beverly Hills Hotel. In a 2016 statement, Trump had said that he had "never met her at a hotel or greeted her inappropriately a decade ago." Besides dismissing the allegations as a “hoax”, Trump also called Zervos a liar, and her case politically motivated. This prompted the woman to file the lawsuit in state court in January 2017, as she claimed that Trump’s comments had harmed her reputation. Zervos sought a retraction or an apology, coupled with compensatory and punitive damages. ‘Frivolous Lawsuit’ The defamation case has dragged on, in part as then POTUS Trump argued that a sitting president could not be sued. He said he expected a trial date to be set in early 2022. While the two parties are currently still locked in a legal wrangle over disclosure of certain documents pertaining to the case, Zervos’ attorney Moira Penza said: In response, Trump attorney Alina Habba parried that it was “completely ridiculous” to hope for immediate depositions when Zervos herself had failed to turn over all relevant information. In a statement, Habba said the trial court “made its position clear today - Ms. Zervos must comply with the court’s directive and produce all relevant and outstanding discovery. In the meantime, we will be vigorously defending the President against this frivolous lawsuit.” Trump’s lawyer said that the ex-POTUS planned to countersue his accuser under New York’s “anti-SLAPP” law (“Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation”), encouraging free speech.

