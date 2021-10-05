https://sputniknews.com/20211005/the-pattern-in-film-is-undeniable-sarah-silverman-speaks-out-about-jewface-on-screen-1089678715.html

'The Pattern in Film is Undeniable': Sarah Silverman Speaks Out About 'Jewface' On Screen

‘Jewface” was reportedly defined by Silverman as the portrayal of a Jew by a non-Jewish person “with the Jewishness front and center — often with makeup, or... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

American actress and comedian Sarah Silverman has recently addressed the practice casting of non-Jewish people as Jewish characters in movies and on TV, The Times of Israel reports.Speaking about a "long tradition of non-Jews playing Jews” and "people whose Jewishness is their whole being", Silverman noted how non-Jewish actress Kathryn Hahn being cast as the late Jewish comedian Joan Rivers in the upcoming "The Comeback Girl" mini-series.According to the newspaper, Silverman elaborated that the “Jewface” is “defined as when a non-Jew portrays a Jew with the Jewishness front and centre— often with makeup, or changing of features, big fake nose, all the New York-y and Yiddish-y inflection.”The actress reportedly did state, however, that she didn’t believe Hahn had done anything wrong.

