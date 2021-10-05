https://sputniknews.com/20211005/syrias-idlib-de-escalation-zone-shelled-13-times-in-past-day---reconciliation-center-1089668309.html

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 13 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 13 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist group shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 13 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T02:00+0000

2021-10-05T02:00+0000

2021-10-05T02:00+0000

jabhat al nusra

syria

russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082623147_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_6535d4788667da316e5af2f4a2083dd0.jpg

"Thirteen shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (5 attacks), Latakia (1), Hama (1) and Aleppo (6)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 5.Rear Adm. Kulit said efforts to stabilize the situation in the Daraa province continue. With the mediation of the Russian reconciliation center, 347 people settled their status and 83 pieces of weapons and more than 3,500 rounds of ammunition were surrendered over the past day in several localities.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

jabhat al nusra, syria, russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation