International
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/soyuz-ms-19-lifts-off-from-baikonur-making-russia-first-to-launch-cinema-crew-into-space-1089670616.html
Soyuz MS-19 Lifts Off From Baikonur Making Russia First to Launch Cinema Crew Into Space
Soyuz MS-19 Lifts Off From Baikonur Making Russia First to Launch Cinema Crew Into Space
This rocket launch will mark the first time in more than 21 years that a Soyuz crew only includes Russian cosmonauts and tourists. 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
A Soyuz MS spacecraft will lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan carrying ISS Expedition 66, which includes Roscosmos commander and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov as well as Russian film producer Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild to the International Space Station.According to Roscosmos, the launch of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft from the 31st site of the Baikonur cosmodrome will take place on Tuesday at 11.55 Moscow time. In about nine and a half minutes, the spacecraft will be in low-Earth orbit and heading for the ISS.From the moment of takeoff to docking with the station, it will take approximately 3 hours and 17 minutes.Shipenko and Peresild will spend about a week on the ISS before returning to Earth aboard Soyuz MS-18.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
russia, soyuz-2.1a, science

08:42 GMT 05.10.2021
© Sputnik / Roscosmos / Go to the photo bankIn this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Soyuz 2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is prepared for launch on a launchpad, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan
In this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Soyuz 2.1a rocket booster with Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft is prepared for launch on a launchpad, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© Sputnik / Roscosmos
/
Go to the photo bank
This rocket launch will mark the first time in more than 21 years that a Soyuz crew only includes Russian cosmonauts and tourists.
A Soyuz MS spacecraft will lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan carrying ISS Expedition 66, which includes Roscosmos commander and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov as well as Russian film producer Klim Shipenko and actress Yulia Peresild to the International Space Station.
According to Roscosmos, the launch of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft from the 31st site of the Baikonur cosmodrome will take place on Tuesday at 11.55 Moscow time. In about nine and a half minutes, the spacecraft will be in low-Earth orbit and heading for the ISS.
From the moment of takeoff to docking with the station, it will take approximately 3 hours and 17 minutes.
Shipenko and Peresild will spend about a week on the ISS before returning to Earth aboard Soyuz MS-18.
