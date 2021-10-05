Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE Antony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-developer-hopes-to-receive-who-approval-before-2022-1089682789.html
Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Hopes to Receive WHO Approval Before 2022
Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Hopes to Receive WHO Approval Before 2022
NOVOSIBIRSK (Sputnik) – The developer of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Gamaleya research institute, hopes that the drug will receive necessary... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-05T13:07+0000
2021-10-05T13:08+0000
russia
vaccine
covid-19
sputnik v
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333351_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8f137779176dc6019a7992a000bebaff.jpg
"I believe it will happen in the coming months, October or November. I think we will end this year with the vaccine being finally recognized by the WHO," Gushchin said at the OPENBIO biotechnology forum.He noted that the WHO approval is the current priority of the institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been heavily involved in the production, clinical research, and registration of Sputnik V with relevant authorities.Gushchin added that he had expected the vaccine to gain approval in September, as the WHO earlier announced, but that did not happen.Sputnik V is currently authorized for use in 70 countries with a total population of four billion people, or 50% of the world's population.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333351_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b2b55f4f24f8df3e6070e018486147de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vaccine, covid-19, sputnik v

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Hopes to Receive WHO Approval Before 2022

13:07 GMT 05.10.2021 (Updated: 13:08 GMT 05.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Pavel GolovkinA vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is placed on a table in a medical room at a vaccination center in the GUM, State Department store, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 1, 2021.
A vial with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is placed on a table in a medical room at a vaccination center in the GUM, State Department store, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
Subscribe
NOVOSIBIRSK (Sputnik) – The developer of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Gamaleya research institute, hopes that the drug will receive necessary approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) by the end of the year, Vladimir Gushchin, a senior researcher at the institute, said on Tuesday.
"I believe it will happen in the coming months, October or November. I think we will end this year with the vaccine being finally recognized by the WHO," Gushchin said at the OPENBIO biotechnology forum.
He noted that the WHO approval is the current priority of the institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been heavily involved in the production, clinical research, and registration of Sputnik V with relevant authorities.
Gushchin added that he had expected the vaccine to gain approval in September, as the WHO earlier announced, but that did not happen.
Sputnik V is currently authorized for use in 70 countries with a total population of four billion people, or 50% of the world's population.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:32 GMTAntony Blinken Delivers Speech at Opening Session of OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
13:25 GMT'Cannot be Tolerated': France Slams UK For Failing to Respect Fishing Commitments Under Brexit Deal
13:17 GMTEx-Adviser in Afghan Government Says 'Horrible Scenes at Kabul Airport to Haunt Me Forever'
13:09 GMTRussian Film Crew Arrives at ISS to Make First Feature Movie in Space
13:07 GMTRussia's Sputnik V Vaccine Developer Hopes to Receive WHO Approval Before 2022
13:06 GMTFire at London’s Westminster Underground Station Under Control, Fire Brigade Says
13:03 GMTUK Prime Minister’s High Representative for Afghanistan Meets With Taliban, Foreign Office Says
12:47 GMTGas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High of $1,427 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
12:29 GMTUS GOP Senate Candidate Slams Twitter for Banning Him, Says Platform 'Messed With the Wrong Soldier'
12:15 GMT'The Pattern in Film is Undeniable': Sarah Silverman Speaks Out About 'Jewface' On Screen
12:13 GMTFrance's Main Unions Gather For Strike
12:12 GMTNew Twist in Ronaldo Selection Saga as Ferguson Slams Solskjaer for Benching Man Utd Star
12:07 GMTMacron Hopes France-Algeria Tensions to Cool Down
12:03 GMTFour Men Arrested in France Over Plot to Attack Vaccination Centers, Reports Say
11:59 GMTLakhimpur Horror: WATCH Car Run Over Protesting Farmers in India
11:48 GMTEcuador's Parliament Asks President to Clarify Facts From Pandora Papers
11:33 GMTFrom Restroom to Airport and Plane, Dem Sen. Sinema Hassled Over Opposition to Biden’s Spending Bill
11:09 GMTBlinken Tells Macron US Supports European Defence Initiatives in First Talks Since Submarine Crisis
11:03 GMTMike Pence Says Afghan Blunder America’s ‘Greatest Foreign Policy Debacle Since Iran Hostage Crisis’
11:00 GMTEuropean Council Opens Negotiations With UK on Gibraltar