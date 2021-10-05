Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Announces Winner of Nobel Prize in Physics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will announce the 2021 Nobel Prize winner in Physics in Stockholm. This year, 329 people have been announced as candidates for prizes in various categories. Among them, 234 are individuals, and 95 are organisations.The awards presentation is scheduled for 10 December, and this year's Nobel Prize winners will be announced between 4-11 October. Some events of the "Nobel week", which will last from 6 December to 12 December, will also be held online, specifically lectures, seminars and concerts.
In December 2021, the Nobel Prize winners will receive their awards in their home countries due to the situation with the coronavirus.
