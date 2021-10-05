Rookie K-Pop Girl Band aespa Goes 'Savage' in New MV
10:30 GMT 05.10.2021 (Updated: 09:17 GMT 09.10.2021)
The futuristic title song from aespa's first mini album opens a new page in the group's history.
SM Entertainment's latest girl band, aespa, has released their first mini album "Savage" and lead song. The mini album and title track were released on October 5th.
Right after being release it ranked first in 17 regions around the world, including Japan, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, Russia, and Mongolia. It conquered domestic Korean charts as well. The rookies also smashed records for the best-selling K-Pop girl group debut album, surpassing 400,000 pre-order sales.
The band debuted on 17 November 2020 with the single "Black Mamba". Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning entered the line-up.
Aespa rose to fame very fast, after their debut song, they released a new single titled "Next Level" which made the band the third South Korean female act to appear on the global chart Billboard Global 200 more than once.
The ladies' fans, officially named MY, are taking to social media to support their beloved idols with words of love and admiration.
we already know minjeong and yizhuo can belt out high notes but can we talk about how they just went savage with these low notes??!!🐍 the choreo looked super damn cool too #aespagoessavage #aespa #savage pic.twitter.com/VnVtF0w9gu— Jjajangmyeon (@YejiminRar) October 5, 2021
no but seriously, aespa look so cool and charismatic, like they have been in the industry for years, not to mention how they always looks so expensive pic.twitter.com/dNzTXdjxJw— ꕤ (@nutaeya) October 5, 2021
aespa so cool and goofy pic.twitter.com/cke1BfId9O— via (@qinkyluv) October 5, 2021
I really love how Aespa's style on this comeback, very cool and different from the others. #aespaGoesSavage #aespa_savage_is_coming #KARINA #GISELLE #WINTER #NINGNING pic.twitter.com/N1PbQGPoH3— ✿oceana✿ (@lloceanapark) October 5, 2021