https://sputniknews.com/20211005/pope-reacts-with-great-sorrow-to-report-of-minors-sexually-abused-by-french-clergy-1089689492.html

Pope Reacts 'With Great Sorrow' to Report of Minors Sexually Abused by French Clergy

Pope Reacts 'With Great Sorrow' to Report of Minors Sexually Abused by French Clergy

VATICAN (Sputnik) - Pope Francis learned 'with great sorrow' of the findings in a report on sexual abuse of minors by members and affiliates of the French... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T17:47+0000

2021-10-05T17:47+0000

2021-10-05T17:47+0000

france

catholic church

world

pedophilia

pope francis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/12/1083409216_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_25327cc69494a3492260e18e57119923.jpg

"His thoughts go out, first and foremost, to the victims, with great sorrow for their wounds and gratitude for their courage in speaking out, and to the French Church so that, realizing this tragic reality ... it will be able to take the path of redemption," the Vatican spokesman told reporters.Earlier on Tuesday, an independent commission published a report which revealed that at least 216,000 minors had been victims of sexual abuse by the French clergy between 1950 and 2020. The same report uncovered that between 2,900 and 3,200 people in the French Catholic Church had committed those abuses since the 1950s.Bruni indicated that the pontiff, through his prayer, commended the French people and, above all, the victims to God in the hope that they would find consolation and a "miracle of healing" would occur.The Pope was briefed on the findings by French bishops paying a traditional ad limina visit to the Vatican.The issue of sexual abuse of minors in the Roman Catholic Church has become a matter of serious concern to Pope Francis as more and more such cases have been exposed. In June 2016, the Pope simplified the procedure for the resignation of bishops for ignoring cases of pedophilia.In August 2018, he published a special Letter to the People of God in which he urged clergy to repent; and in March 2019, he signed three fundamental legal documents to counter pedophilia.

https://sputniknews.com/20211005/french-catholic-church-investigation-finds-216000-paedophilia-cases-over-70-years-1089672941.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211003/around-3000-paedophiles-have-been-present-in-french-catholic-church-since-1950-report-suggests-1089622877.html

Curtis James I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203

1

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, catholic church, world, pedophilia, pope francis