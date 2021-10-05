https://sputniknews.com/20211005/one-of-seven-people-aged-15-24-are-depressed-in-india-reveals-unicef-report-1089685265.html
One of Seven People Aged 15-24 Are Depressed in India, Reveals UNICEF Report
Even though children have been affected by the ongoing pandemic, the United Nations' agency emphasised in its report that young people were seriously affected by mental health conditions before the COVID-19 crisis too.
In a report published on Tuesday, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) highlighted that out of 21 countries, India ranked the lowest regarding the number of young people who are willing to discuss their mental health, with only 41 percent saying they're willing to do so.
As per the "The States of the World's Children 2021" report
, around 14 percent of 15 to 24-year-olds in India, or one in seven, often feel depressed.
As a result, the UN agency called for "commitment, communication, and action" to improve children's' mental health around the world.
The report also revealed that nearly 13 percent of adolescents (aged 10-19 years) around the world have mental disorders.
Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that "mental health is both an old issue and an emerging issue."
"Mental health is both an old issue and an emerging issue. While our traditional systems of medicine thoroughly emphasise on holistic health and complete well-being, mental health problems in developing countries like India have been on the rise," the minister said in a statement.
The report also highlighted the stigma attached to mental health issues and emphasised that many people associate depression with weakness and not sickness.
UNICEF and Gallup Global conducted a survey in 21 countries and found that children who are most at risk often include those who are forced from their homes, scarred by conflict and serious adversity, and deprived of access to schooling, protection, and support.
The report also revealed that suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15 to 19-year-olds.