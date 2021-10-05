https://sputniknews.com/20211005/nord-stream-2-ag-appeals-against-not-exempting-pipeline-from-eu-gas-directive-1089676970.html

Nord Stream 2 AG Appeals Against Court Decision Not to Exempt Pipeline From EU Gas Directive

"We confirm that Nord Stream 2, in compliance with the deadlines, filed an appeal against the decision of the Supreme Regional Court of Dusseldorf of 25 August 2021 to the Federal Supreme Court of Germany," the pipeline’s operator company said.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. On 10 September, Russia's Gazprom announced that the construction of the pipeline was completed.The pipeline is expected to supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany.The United States has opposed the project, promoting its liquefied natural gas in Europe. In July, Berlin and Washington struck a deal to pave the way for the completion of the pipeline, without the threat of US sanctions.

