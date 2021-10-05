https://sputniknews.com/20211005/nobel-prize-in-physics-awarded-to-manabe-hasselmann-parisi-1089675506.html

Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Manabe, Hasselmann, Parisi

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded one half jointly to Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann "for the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming", and the other half to Giorgio Parisi "for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.Last year, Briton Roger Penrose, as well as German and American astronomers Reinhard Henzel and Andrea Ghez, won the Nobel Prize in physics. The presentation of the award will take place on 10 December, the anniversary of Nobel's death. Usually the ceremony takes place at the Stockholm Philharmonic, where on a stage decorated with flowers from the hands of King Carl XVI Gustav, the laureates receive a gold medal with a portrait of the founder of the award and a diploma. But for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, it will take place online.Since 1901, the Nobel Prize has been awarded 603 times; 934 people and 28 organisations have been laureates. The Physics Prize has been awarded 114 times and received by 216 people. The youngest laureate (in 1915) was Lawrence Bragg of Australia (25 years old), who, together with his father, William Henry Bragg, received the award for his work on the study of crystals using X-rays.

