Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Manabe, Hasselmann, Parisi
Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded to Manabe, Hasselmann, Parisi
The Nobel Committee on Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the name of the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in physics.
2021-10-05T09:51+0000
2021-10-05T10:20+0000
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded one half jointly to Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann "for the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming", and the other half to Giorgio Parisi "for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.Last year, Briton Roger Penrose, as well as German and American astronomers Reinhard Henzel and Andrea Ghez, won the Nobel Prize in physics. The presentation of the award will take place on 10 December, the anniversary of Nobel's death. Usually the ceremony takes place at the Stockholm Philharmonic, where on a stage decorated with flowers from the hands of King Carl XVI Gustav, the laureates receive a gold medal with a portrait of the founder of the award and a diploma. But for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, it will take place online.Since 1901, the Nobel Prize has been awarded 603 times; 934 people and 28 organisations have been laureates. The Physics Prize has been awarded 114 times and received by 216 people. The youngest laureate (in 1915) was Lawrence Bragg of Australia (25 years old), who, together with his father, William Henry Bragg, received the award for his work on the study of crystals using X-rays.
First the Nobel Peace prize and now even the physics prize is politicized.
09:51 GMT 05.10.2021 (Updated: 10:20 GMT 05.10.2021)
Member of the Nobel Committee for Physics Thors Hans Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Goran K. Hansson, and member of the Nobel Committee for Physics John Wettlaufer announce the winners of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden October 5, 2021
The Nobel Committee on Physics of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has announced the name of the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in physics.
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded one half jointly to Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann "for the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming", and the other half to Giorgio Parisi "for the discovery of the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.
"Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann laid the foundation of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it. Giorgio Parisi is rewarded for his revolutionary contributions to the theory of disordered materials and random processes," the academy said.
Last year, Briton Roger Penrose, as well as German and American astronomers Reinhard Henzel and Andrea Ghez, won the Nobel Prize in physics.
The presentation of the award will take place on 10 December, the anniversary of Nobel's death. Usually the ceremony takes place at the Stockholm Philharmonic, where on a stage decorated with flowers from the hands of King Carl XVI Gustav, the laureates receive a gold medal with a portrait of the founder of the award and a diploma. But for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, it will take place online.
Since 1901, the Nobel Prize has been awarded 603 times; 934 people and 28 organisations have been laureates. The Physics Prize has been awarded 114 times and received by 216 people. The youngest laureate (in 1915) was Lawrence Bragg of Australia (25 years old), who, together with his father, William Henry Bragg, received the award for his work on the study of crystals using X-rays.
First the Nobel Peace prize and now even the physics prize is politicized.
Tim6311
5 October, 13:16 GMT
