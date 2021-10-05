https://sputniknews.com/20211005/netizens-flood-social-media-with-memes-on-how-they-survived-instagram-facebook-whatsapp-blackout-1089683702.html

Netizens Flood Social Media With Memes on How They Survived Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp Blackout

On Monday, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger stopped working for almost six hours, bringing everything to a standstill worldwide.

As the services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp resumed ordinary, efficient service after the outage that lasted almost six hours on Monday, netizens took to social media to share how the blackout affected their lives.Although some considered this a pleasant break from social media and enjoyed their time listening to podcasts or all sorts of other things, many adopted a hilarious take on the blackout as they flooded Twitter with a variety of memes.One user said she managed to survive the blackout by going to bed early and sleeping soundly.Another user revealed that the blackout got them back to communicating on SMS. There was also a handful who denied themselves the opportunity to spend an evening trying out dating apps or just doing nothing, and these devotees instantly switched to rival apps so that they would suffer no disruption, and they suggested that the blackout was, at any rate, good news for Twitter, Snapchat and Telegram.A number of netizens made jibes about the outage of Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp, but others were more personally affected and emphasised that the blackout was a hit to them as their businesses were linked to the platforms and they would be nursing heavy financial losses.Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, on Tuesday, announced that Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger were back online and said: "Sorry for the disruption -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about."DownDetector, a website that compiles real-time, user-based outage reports and offers status updates, reported that the Facebook outage is the largest outage they have seen with more than 10.6 million outage reports around the world.

