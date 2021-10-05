Registration was successful!
WATCH LIVE: Facebook Whistleblower Testifies Before US Senate Day After Global Blackout
NATO Chief Urges 'Interaction' With Russia to Avoid Another Cold War
The NATO chief arrived in Washington on Monday for a two-day visit for a series of meetings with senior officials including President Joe Biden, Pentagon head...
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged the alliance to 'maintain interaction' with Russia to avoid another cold war or a new arms race.
This idiot wants war on one day and peace talks the next. But he wants talks in favour of his side, not a win win situation. Hypocrite
2
NATO Chief Urges 'Interaction' With Russia to Avoid Another Cold War

16:25 GMT 05.10.2021 (Updated: 16:31 GMT 05.10.2021)
The NATO chief arrived in Washington on Monday for a two-day visit for a series of meetings with senior officials including President Joe Biden, Pentagon head Lloyd Austin, Biden national security advisor Jake Sullivan, lawmakers and others.
vsvanda sck
5 October, 19:35 GMT
This idiot wants war on one day and peace talks the next. But he wants talks in favour of his side, not a win win situation. Hypocrite
Tomtom
5 October, 19:43 GMT
