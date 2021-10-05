https://sputniknews.com/20211005/nato-chief-urges-interaction-with-russia-to-avoid-another-cold-war-1089687531.html

NATO Chief Urges 'Interaction' With Russia to Avoid Another Cold War

The NATO chief arrived in Washington on Monday for a two-day visit for a series of meetings with senior officials including President Joe Biden, Pentagon head... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged the alliance to 'maintain interaction' with Russia to avoid another cold war or a new arms race.

