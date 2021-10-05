NATO Chief Urges 'Interaction' With Russia to Avoid Another Cold War

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged the alliance to 'maintain interaction' with Russia to avoid another cold war or a new arms race.
vanda sck
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine, after much discussion and some questions that he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later I received the herbal medicine and with his bureau including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his letter and drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203. He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis
Tomtom
This idiot wants war on one day and peace talks the next. But he wants talks in favour of his side, not a win win situation. Hypocrite
The NATO chief arrived in Washington on Monday for a two-day visit for a series of meetings with senior officials including President Joe Biden, Pentagon head Lloyd Austin, Biden national security advisor Jake Sullivan, lawmakers and others.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged the alliance to 'maintain interaction' with Russia to avoid another cold war or a new arms race.
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine, after much discussion and some questions that he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later I received the herbal medicine and with his bureau including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his letter and drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a WhatsApp SMS +14436204203. He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis