https://sputniknews.com/20211005/mike-pence-says-afghan-blunder-americas-greatest-foreign-policy-debacle-since-iran-hostage-crisis-1089677617.html

Mike Pence Says Afghan Blunder America’s ‘Greatest Foreign Policy Debacle Since Iran Hostage Crisis’

Mike Pence Says Afghan Blunder America’s ‘Greatest Foreign Policy Debacle Since Iran Hostage Crisis’

The chaotic collapse of the Afghan government and security forces in mid-August sparked a firestorm of criticism against the White House. Last week, senior US... 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T11:03+0000

2021-10-05T11:03+0000

2021-10-05T11:36+0000

afghanistan

joe biden

donald trump

afghanistan

mike pence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082341835_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_38e68d337895efff6bf906e8be3693d4.jpg

Former vice president Mike Pence has accused the Biden administration of encouraging America’s enemies abroad while clamping down on Americans at home.Pence insisted that the Taliban peace deal signed at Doha by Trump in February 2020 allowed for the US to pull out of Afghanistan “with honour”, and that the debacle that played out in August with the Sunni militants’ takeover of Kabul while American troops were still evacuating could have been avoided.“The president made it clear, and I was in the Oval Office when he was speaking to [Taliban chief negotiator Abdul Ghani] Baradar, that they would either keep the deal and to work with the Afghan government and not harm any American personnel in Afghanistan, and not be a safe harbour for terrorists, or we would hit them harder than we’d ever hit them before. And as evidence that they took us seriously, we went 18 months without a single American casualty,” Pence insisted.“But weakness arouses evil,” he added, claiming that the lack of a firmer US response to provide support to “our cherished ally Israel” during the May 2021 Israel-Palestine crisis “sent a signal into Afghanistan that we would not respond”.He went on to criticise the administration for abandoning Bagram Air Base “in the middle of the night” and for leaving behind American nationals and allies after the pullout was completed in late August.Characterizing Afghanistan as “an example of what weak leadership means on the world stage,” Pence suggested that the administration’s foreign policy is “such a contrast to the heavy-handed leadership of this administration at home. We have a president who is weak abroad but is very content to be lecturing the American people about vaccine mandates, and attempting to drive through the congress what would be not just the largest spending bill in the history of the country [but] the largest tax increase in the history of the country.”Strenuous Relations With Former BossPence’s comments on Afghanistan echo those regularly being made by his former boss, Donald Trump, over the past month-and-a-half. Last week, commenting on the congressional testimony of senior Pentagon officials on the Afghan pullout, Trump suggested that the withdrawal was concocted “by a child’s mind,” and claimed that it had nothing to do with him or past administrations “other than [the fact that] we should not have been in the Middle East in the first place.” He went on to accuse Biden of leaving $85 billion of US military equipment in the field for the Taliban to capture.Trump has recently hinted to reporters that he is “certainly” considering replacing Pence if he were to run again in 2024. The former president has criticized Pence after he rebuked him over his allegations that the 2020 election was “stolen.” Earlier this year, Pence told supporters that he would “always be proud” of certifying Joe Biden’s victory in January, assuaged detractors by stressing that the vice president had no constitutional authority to challenge election results anyway. Trump remains convinced that he was robbed of victory in 2020 thanks to the unscrupulous use of mail-in ballots and voting machine manipulations in half-a-dozen swing states. American courts have refused to hear his campaign's allegations.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/us-reportedly-didnt-tell-afghan-army-of-plans-to-slink-out-of-bagram-due-to-fear-of-taliban-attacks-1089494913.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211003/nyc-schools-proceed-with-covid-vaccine-mandate-as-scotus-justice-sotomayor-blocks-teachers-appeal-1089613733.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210606/trump-refuses-to-confirm-pence-as-possible-running-mate-1083084505.html

Curtis James I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203

1

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

joe biden, donald trump, afghanistan, mike pence