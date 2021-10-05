https://sputniknews.com/20211005/macron-urges-g20-to-work-out-conditions-for-taliban-recognition-1089674492.html

Macron Urges G20 to Work Out Conditions for Taliban Recognition

PARIS (Sputnik) – French President Emmanuel Macron called on G20 countries on Tuesday to set out clear conditions for the recognition of the Taliban* regime in...

"We must, all twenty of us, that is, Europeans, Americans, China, Russia, as well as big countries in Africa and Asia and Latin America... to state clearly, to set conditions for the recognition of the Taliban," Macron said in an interview with the France Inter broadcaster.The first condition should be the continuation of humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, including evacuation of people "in need of protection," he went on. The second condition is that the movement cut ties with and condemns the terrorist groups active in the region. The third condition, according to the president, should be respect for human rights and the dignity of women.The Taliban brought "some form of obvious stability” in Afghanistan after the takeover, but the price for these changes is "obscurantism," he added.Last week, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that an extraordinary summit of G20 leaders on Afghanistan will be held on 12 October.The Taliban seized the Afghan capital of Kabul in mid-August and the last remaining stronghold of resistance in Panjshir fell in early September. The movement then declared the all-male interim government, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the Afghan foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

