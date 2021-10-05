Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/live-updates-third-day-of-tory-party-conference-kicks-off-in-manchester-1089669914.html
Live Updates: Third Day of Tory Party Conference Kicks Off in Manchester
Live Updates: Third Day of Tory Party Conference Kicks Off in Manchester
The annual conference of the UK’s Conservative Party started on Sunday in Manchester. 05.10.2021, Sputnik International
united kingdom
conservative party
conference
united kingdom, conservative party, conference
Live Updates: Third Day of Tory Party Conference Kicks Off in Manchester

06:44 GMT 05.10.2021
The annual conference of the UK’s Conservative Party started on Sunday in Manchester.
The third day of the Conservative Party conference is underway in Manchester.
Key speakers on Tuesday include Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.
During the first day of the conference, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss delivered remarks on post-COVID economic development, the current supply chain crisis, the fuel shortage, as well as the future of US-UK relations.
On the second day of the conference, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak addressed members of the party, announcing a £500 million funding package to expand job support schemes.
The 2021 Conservative Party conference is taking place between Sunday 3 October and Wednesday 6 October. The last in-person conference took place two years ago.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
06:50 GMT 05.10.2021
UK PM Johnoson Tops Toast With Build Back Butter
