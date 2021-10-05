Live Updates: Third Day of Tory Party Conference Kicks Off in Manchester

I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;(drnelsonsaliu10@gmail.com) WhatsApp;+14436204203
The annual conference of the UK’s Conservative Party started on Sunday in Manchester.
The third day of the Conservative Party conference is underway in Manchester.
Key speakers on Tuesday include Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.
During the first day of the conference, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss delivered remarks on post-COVID economic development, the current supply chain crisis, the fuel shortage, as well as the future of US-UK relations.
On the second day of the conference, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak addressed members of the party, announcing a £500 million funding package to expand job support schemes.
The 2021 Conservative Party conference is taking place between Sunday 3 October and Wednesday 6 October. The last in-person conference took place two years ago.
