https://sputniknews.com/20211005/lava-spews-from-spains-la-palma-volcano-as-eruption-continues-1089671572.html

Lava Spews From Spain's La Palma Volcano as Eruption Continues

Lava Spews From Spain's La Palma Volcano as Eruption Continues

The La Palma volcano began erupting on 19 September, demolishing 880 buildings and leading to the evacuation of some 6,000 locals. 05.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-05T10:07+0000

2021-10-05T10:07+0000

2021-10-05T10:07+0000

world

spain

volcano eruption

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089381559_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a527cb47d7fa6a6275c920ec5adf407f.jpg

Live from La Palma on Tuesday as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.Solidified lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption has already extended the coastline of La Palma island by over 500 metres. The eruption started on September 19 and lava flows reached the sea late on Tuesday. The lava is said to have already destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, but some of them have been allowed to return home.Spain will allocate more than 200 million euros ($232 million) to tackle the aftermath of the volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.The Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands forecasts that the eruption could last from 24 to 84 days.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lava Spews From Spain's La Palma Volcano as Eruption Continues Lava Spews From Spain's La Palma Volcano as Eruption Continues 2021-10-05T10:07+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, spain, volcano eruption, видео