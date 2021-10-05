Live from La Palma on Tuesday as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.Solidified lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption has already extended the coastline of La Palma island by over 500 metres. The eruption started on September 19 and lava flows reached the sea late on Tuesday. The lava is said to have already destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, but some of them have been allowed to return home.Spain will allocate more than 200 million euros ($232 million) to tackle the aftermath of the volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.The Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands forecasts that the eruption could last from 24 to 84 days.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Lava Spews From Spain's La Palma Volcano as Eruption Continues
Lava Spews From Spain's La Palma Volcano as Eruption Continues
The La Palma volcano began erupting on 19 September, demolishing 880 buildings and leading to the evacuation of some 6,000 locals.
Live from La Palma on Tuesday as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt.
Solidified lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption has already extended the coastline of La Palma island by over 500 metres. The eruption started on September 19 and lava flows reached the sea late on Tuesday. The lava is said to have already destroyed more than 1,000 buildings. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, but some of them have been allowed to return home.
Spain will allocate more than 200 million euros ($232 million) to tackle the aftermath of the volcanic eruption on the Canary island of La Palma, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.
The Institute of Volcanology of the Canary Islands forecasts that the eruption could last from 24 to 84 days.